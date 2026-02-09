A Bengaluru house help won hearts online after surprising her employers with a rose and chocolate on their anniversary. The heartfelt gesture, captured in a viral Instagram video, drew praise for its simplicity, kindness and human warmth.

A small but deeply meaningful gesture by a house help has touched thousands online after a Bengaluru couple received an unexpected anniversary surprise that quickly went viral. What began as a casual mention of their anniversary turned into a moment of warmth and humanity, reminding viewers that love often shines brightest in the simplest acts.

A Thoughtful Gesture From the Heart

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Neha Harchandani. In the clip, the couple’s house help is seen standing shyly, holding a single rose and a chocolate that she had brought specially to mark their anniversary. The thoughtful act left the couple visibly emotional.

“I casually mentioned our anniversary to our house help, Didi, and she got us a rose and chocolate,” Harchandani wrote in the caption, explaining how the unexpected surprise unfolded.

A Moment of Warmth Caught on Camera

In the video, Harchandani can be heard asking her warmly, “Didi, aaj aap yeh kyun leke aayi? (Why did you bring this today?)” She then adds affectionately, “Yaar didi, kitni cute hain (You’re so cute).”

As the house help offers the gifts, the couple responds with respect and gratitude, gently touching her feet and saying, “Didi, bas aapki blessings bana ke rakho. (Just keep your blessings with us).”

Adding another layer of sweetness, the caption reveals that Didi had asked her husband to order the gifts from Blinkit, describing the moment simply as “pure love”.

Social Media Flooded With Praise

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, with users praising both the house help’s kindness and the couple’s respectful response. Many called the moment rare and heart-touching in today’s fast-paced world.

One of the users commented, “This is absolutely priceless.”

A second user commented, “Kyunki didi me insaniyat aur pyar hai.”

A third user commented, “I pay Internet Bills for this type.”