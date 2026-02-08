Drunk Women Assault Cab Driver After Midnight Crash in Bengaluru (WATCH)
Two intoxicated women were detained by Hulimavu police after a midnight road incident in Bengaluru. Their scooter allegedly hit a cab from behind and when driver asked for compensation, they reportedly abused and attacked him, with one using a chain.
Drunk women create chaos after midnight crash in Bengaluru
A late-night incident in Bengaluru created panic after two intoxicated women allegedly assaulted a cab driver following a minor road crash. The episode took place around midnight on Hulimavu-Devarachikkanahalli Main Road, where locals gathered as the situation turned tense. Police later reached the spot and took both women into custody for further action.
Women returning from hotel trip with friends before incident
According to local accounts, the two women had earlier gone to a hotel with friends. While returning on a scooter, they reportedly hit a car from behind.
Drunk Bengaluru Women Crash Into Cab, Hit Driver With Helmet, Abuse Crowd
Drunk women allegedly created a public nuisance after ramming their two-wheeler into a cab from behind while returning from visiting friends. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, questioned them about the… pic.twitter.com/mpOi2QoW4M
— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) February 8, 2026
The collision led to an argument after the driver stepped out and questioned them about the damage caused to his vehicle.
Argument escalates when driver asks for compensation
Witnesses said the driver asked the women to pay for the damage. Instead of settling the matter, the situation quickly escalated. The women allegedly tried to leave the spot, which led to a heated exchange on the roadside as traffic slowed and passers-by began to gather.
One woman allegedly attacks driver using chain on hand
During the confrontation, one of the women reportedly wrapped a chain around her hand and struck the driver. Locals intervened and tried to stop the assault. People present at the scene said the women were heavily intoxicated and continued shouting abuses at the driver and bystanders.
Locals alert Hulimavu police as situation turns tense
As the chaos grew, residents and passers-by called the Hulimavu police. Officers arrived shortly after receiving the alert, controlled the situation, and detained both women. They were sent for a medical examination to confirm intoxication, and their families were informed about the incident.
Cab driver files complaint describing attack and damage
The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, said he was on his way to pick up a customer when the scooter hit his vehicle from behind. He stated that when he asked for compensation, the women attempted to flee. When he tried to take the scooter key, he was allegedly attacked with a chain on his face, hands, and back. He has filed a formal complaint, and police are examining the case.
