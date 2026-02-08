In a heartwarming incident that restored faith in honesty, a Bengaluru woman recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh, thanks to the alertness and integrity of BMTC staff. The incident took place on January 31 and has since drawn wide praise for the public transport employees involved.

In a heartwarming incident that reaffirmed faith in human values, a #Bengaluru woman recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly ₹10 lakh, thanks to the honesty and alertness of #BMTC staff.



The incident occurred on January 31, highlighting the crucial role of public… pic.twitter.com/tvaAtPyV0i — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 8, 2026

What could have ended as a painful loss instead became a powerful reminder that honesty still exists in everyday life.