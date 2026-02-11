Bengaluru hotel owners are considering fines and table charges for customers who occupy seats for long hours after ordering just tea or coffee. The association plans to seek government approval for fees ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000.

Bengaluru is known for its vibrant café culture, where people often gather to chat, work or hold meetings over a cup of tea or coffee. However, hotel owners are increasingly frustrated with customers who spend hours occupying tables after ordering just a ‘by-two’ tea or coffee worth ₹25. This trend is affecting their business, as genuine customers often struggle to find seating, and restaurants face losses due to prolonged table usage. In response, hotel owners are now considering imposing fines or table charges to discourage extended stays without adequate orders.

Problem of Long-Stay Customers

The Hotel Owners' Association has warned that customers who sit for long periods conducting real estate deals, office gossip, marriage discussions or political debates after placing a minimal order may soon face fines of up to ten times the amount spent. Owners say such customers have become a major concern, occupying tables for hours and inconveniencing paying guests.

Proposed Table Usage Fee

To address the issue, hotel owners are considering introducing a system similar to parking charges. Free seating would be permitted only for a specified duration, after which a fine or table usage charge may be imposed.

PC Rao, President of the Hotel Owners' Association, stated: "People hold meetings for hours in hotels after drinking just one tea. This not only inconveniences other customers but also causes losses to our business. Therefore, a decision has been taken to impose a table charge for sitting for long periods in hotels in the coming days."

Potential Charges and Government Approval

Discussions are underway to fix the fee between ₹500 and ₹1,000 for customers who exceed the permitted time limit. The Hotel Owners' Association is preparing to write to the government seeking permission to officially implement this policy. While the move aims to curb prolonged occupancy and make seating available for genuine patrons, it has sparked dissatisfaction among some customers, who feel it restricts their freedom to use cafés as informal meeting spaces.

Impact on Bengaluru’s Café Culture

If implemented, this decision could significantly alter Bengaluru’s café culture by encouraging customers to be more mindful of table usage. Owners hope the measure will strike a balance between accommodating visitors and ensuring that cafés remain profitable.