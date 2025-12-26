A Bengaluru hospital technician, Suvendu Mohantan, was arrested for allegedly filming female staff, including nurses, inside the operation theatre. Police have seized his mobile and are investigating.

Bengaluru police have arrested a junior technician for allegedly recording videos of female staff, including nurses, inside the operation theatre of a private multi-speciality hospital. The accused, identified as Suvendu Mohantan (23), a resident of West Bengal, had been employed at the hospital for about a year. Investigators said Mohantan allegedly placed his mobile phone in restricted areas of the OT to secretly record women while they were changing clothes, retrieving the device later when the area was empty. The disturbing incident came to light on Monday morning after hospital staff noticed his suspicious behaviour.

Incident Uncovered by Vigilant Staff

According to sources, one of the female staff members reportedly saw Mohantan watching videos on his phone and immediately alerted the hospital management. Following a preliminary verification, the hospital director lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Arrest and Seizure of Evidence

The police arrested Mohantan and seized his mobile phone, which reportedly contained several videos of female staff. Investigators are examining whether the footage was shared or stored elsewhere and whether additional women were targeted. A formal FIR has been registered at Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Motive Under Investigation

Authorities confirmed that Mohantan worked in the operation theatre and had access to restricted areas meant only for authorised personnel. Preliminary investigations suggest the accused may have developed feelings for one of the nurses, and the recordings could have been made after she allegedly rejected him. Police are also probing whether similar videos were recorded in the staff dressing rooms.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the offence and identify any additional victims. The hospital management and police are working together to ensure strict action is taken against the accused and that female staff feel safe within hospital premises.