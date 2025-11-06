A complaint has been filed alleging medical negligence in the death of a 48-year-old man at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Before his death, the patient sent an audio message expressing fear for his life due to neglect.

Thiruvananthapuram: A complaint has been filed alleging medical negligence in the death of Venu, a 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Panmana, Kollam, at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Venu, admitted for an angiogram, reportedly did not receive treatment for six days. In an audio message before his death, he expressed fear that negligence at the hospital could be fatal, saying patients there were treated worse than animals.

His family claims he was ignored despite the critical need for timely care.

Hospital authorities refute allegations

However, hospital authorities refute the allegations, stating that there was no medical error. They explain that by the time Venu arrived, the window for his angioplasty had closed. Initially stable, Venu’s health suddenly deteriorated, leading to heart failure and his subsequent death. The hospital maintains that all possible treatment options were exhausted.