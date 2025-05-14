In a shocking case from Assam, a woman and her lover killed her 10-year-old son, stuffed his body in a suitcase, and dumped it. The boy was reportedly seen as an obstacle to their relationship. Both have confessed to the crime.

Assam: A mother is often revered as a symbol of sacrifice and love. However, in a disturbing incident from Assam, that image has been tragically shattered. In a shocking act of cruelty, a woman allegedly murdered her 10-year-old son with the help of her lover, viewing the child as an obstacle to their illicit relationship.

The crime, which has drawn comparisons to the Bengaluru startup CEO Suchana Seth case, unfolded in Guwahati. The victim, identified as Mrinmay Barman, was a fifth-grade student at Navodaya Jatiya Vidyalaya. His body, dismembered and stuffed into a suitcase, was discovered near the Forest Department office on a deserted road by a local scrap collector, who immediately alerted the police.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the boy’s mother, Deepali Rajbongshi, and her lover, Jyotimoy Haloi, a temporary peon at the Accountant General's office. Both confessed to the crime during interrogation.

According to police officials, Deepali, who works at a clinic, had filed for divorce from her husband, Bikash Barman, just two months earlier. She initially reported her son as missing and even lodged a police complaint. However, inconsistencies in her statements raised suspicion, leading investigators to uncover the grisly truth.

"During our investigation, we found that Deepali was in a relationship with Jyotimoy Haloi. The two conspired to kill the child, considering him a hurdle to their affair," a police official stated.

Both accused have been taken to the crime scene for reconstruction. Authorities also recovered the child’s school bag from the area. A magistrate later visited the site to examine the recovered body parts.

Deepali is currently in police custody as further investigation continues into this appalling case.