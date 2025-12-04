A Bengaluru bachelor was fined ₹5,000 by his housing society after two girls stayed overnight in his flat. The incident sparked outrage online, with users calling the rules discriminatory and questioning the legality of such restrictions.

In a bizarre incident from Bengaluru, a bachelor claims he was fined ₹5,000 by his apartment society for allowing two women to stay overnight in his flat. Sharing the ordeal on social media, he posted a screenshot of the invoice issued by the society, which included the date of the violation and details of the overnight stay. The post quickly gained attention, sparking discussions about whether such fines are legal and whether residential societies can impose different rules for bachelors and families. Many users weighed in, offering advice, support, and criticism of the society’s approach.

Fine Imposed Despite Payment of Maintenance Fees

The bachelor explained that the apartment society has a strict rule prohibiting bachelors from having guests stay overnight, while no such restrictions apply to families.

“In our community apartment, bachelors are not allowed to have guests stay overnight. However, there are no such restrictions for other families. We pay maintenance fees and everything, yet there’s one rule for us and another for families,” he said.

The invoice, dated 1 November, states that he and his flatmate were fined ₹5,000 for allowing two girls to stay overnight on 31 October. This is reportedly the first violation, and he received no prior warning before the fine was imposed.

Legal Action Considered

“This is the first violation, and I received no warning. I know this is a small issue, but being treated this way doesn’t feel right. I can’t help but consider taking significant legal action. But can this matter be reconsidered?” he asked in his social media post.

How Did Social Media React?

The post sparked widespread reactions from users online:

One user commented: “If I owned an apartment here, I’d absolutely regret buying it.”

Second user commented: “Unfortunately my roommate already paid the amount even without looking. At this point I can just ask to revert this.”

Third user commented: “This fine does not make any sense. It is like the society treating themselves as Oyo hotel, Lol.”

Many people said that such rules are unfair to bachelors who pay the same maintenance fees as families. Some suggested taking legal action, while others advised him to move to a different apartment. Overall, users were critical of the society’s approach, calling it discriminatory and unreasonable.

Why This Rule Is Controversial?

The incident highlights a common issue in many Indian apartment societies, where bachelors often face additional restrictions compared to families. Critics argue that imposing fines for having guests overnight is unfair, arbitrary, and discriminatory, especially when such rules do not apply uniformly to all residents. Legal experts note that while societies may create internal regulations, they must not violate constitutional rights or enforce discriminatory practices.

This case reflects the growing tension between apartment societies’ internal rules and the rights of residents—particularly bachelors. While some may choose to comply with such regulations, incidents like this often reignite debates on fairness, legality, and social norms. The bachelor from Bengaluru is still seeking advice and hopes to have the fine reconsidered.