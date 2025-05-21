SBI bank manager in Bengaluru apologises for refusing to speak Kannada, saying, "I apologise if I have hurt anyone." The incident sparked outrage as the manager initially refused Kannada service, citing no rule mandating it.

“I only speak Hindi. I will not speak Kannada. Where is the rule that says I must speak Kannada?”

These words, spoken by Priyanka Singh, a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chandapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, have triggered widespread backlash on social media. Her remarks were directed at a local Kannadiga customer, sparking allegations of arrogance and disrespect toward Karnataka’s official language.

A video of the incident went viral, showing the manager refusing to speak Kannada despite the customer’s repeated requests. In the video, she is heard saying, “I only know Hindi. I don't know Kannada. Speaking Kannada is neither mandatory nor necessary. So, I won’t speak it. Which rule says I must speak Kannada with customers? Has the Reserve Bank of India mandated it? You haven’t given me this job. If you have questions, go ask the bank’s chairman.”

Following the outcry, Priyanka Singh later issued an apology in a video statement: “I apologise if I have hurt anyone. I will try to conduct business in Kannada from now on.”

Customer's account of the incident

Mahesh, the customer involved, shared the details of the incident: "I went to the bank at 10:27 am for a money transfer, but none of the counters had staff. When I enquired, someone asked me to wait. Upset by the lack of service during working hours, I approached the manager to question the delay."

He continued, "Even though it was already 10:30 am, no staff were present. When I politely raised this issue with the manager, she responded arrogantly, saying, ‘I don't know Kannada. Speak in Hindi.’ I reminded her that Kannada is the local language and banks are obligated to provide service in Kannada as per RBI guidelines. Her rude response made me start a Facebook Live video to document the situation."

Mahesh further noted, “She’s been working at this branch for several months and hasn’t learnt Kannada. On top of that, she told me to go ask the chairman if I had a problem. Is it wrong to request service in Kannada?”

Public reaction and calls for accountability

Purushottam Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, condemned the manager's conduct: “I strongly condemn the arrogant behaviour of the officer who refused to speak Kannada. Bank officials must serve the public in the local language. I will write to the central government and urge them to take appropriate action.”

Criticism of banking recruitment policies

The incident has reignited debate about language policies in public institutions. Many critics point to the fact that exams conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) prioritise only Hindi and English, with no requirement for Kannada proficiency in Karnataka.

"This situation has arisen because there’s no mandatory Kannada language test for bank staff in Karnataka," said a social media user. "Every bank employee working in the state should be required to know and use Kannada."

Many users online have demanded strict action against the SBI officer, asserting that such disrespect toward Kannada and its speakers is unacceptable.