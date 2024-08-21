Pigeon fails to fly at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event, comparisons drawn to 'Panchayat' scene (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    A video of Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district's Independence Day celebration has recently gone viral, showing a pigeon released by Superintendent of Police (SP) Girija Shankar Jaiswal failing to take flight. The incident has sparked comparisons to a similar scene from the popular web series 'Panchayat' season 3.

    The event, which took place at the district level, was attended by prominent figures including BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle, collector Rahul Deo, and SP Jaiswal. The release of pigeons was intended to symbolize peace and freedom. While the pigeon released by MLA Mohle flew away successfully, the one released by SP Jaiswal fell to the ground.

    SP Jaiswal responded to the incident by demanding disciplinary action against those responsible. In a statement, Jaiswal criticized the presentation of a sick pigeon for the important occasion, emphasizing that such a situation during a significant event could have led to more severe consequences, particularly if it had involved the chief guest.

    SP Jaiswal wrote, "During an event of national importance like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling on ground was prominently broadcast on social media. This situation was created due to the presentation of a sick pigeon for flying in the main flag hoisting event at the district level. If this incident had happened with the chief guest, the situation could have been more unpleasant."

    Jaiswal's letter highlighted that a meeting with all department heads had been conducted prior to Independence Day to ensure the smooth execution of the celebration. He suggested that the officer responsible for the pigeons had failed in their duty and proposed disciplinary measures to address the lapse.

    The viral video has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users drawing parallels to the fictional event depicted in 'Panchayat,' adding a humorous twist to the situation.

