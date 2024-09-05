Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: HC approves axing 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    The High Court has allowed BMRCL to cut 41 trees and relocate 20 for the Phase 2 HSR Layout Metro Station, following a PIL. BMRCL must plant ten new trees for each removed and submit status reports quarterly on the relocation and planting process.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Karnataka High Court has granted permission to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to cut down 41 trees and relocate 20 others, facilitating the construction of the Phase 2 HSR Layout Metro Station.

    The court’s ruling came after a division bench led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria reviewed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dattatreya T Devare and the Bengaluru Ennara Event Trust. The petitioners had raised concerns about the environmental impact of the tree removal.

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission

    Dhyan Chinnappa, a senior advocate representing BMRCL, presented an official memorandum to the Tree Officer and the BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests. This memorandum detailed the need for clearing 41 trees and relocating 20 trees along the metro route from Agara to Ibbalur. BMRCL's request for permission was supported by Pradeep Naik, counsel for the petitioners, who stated that they had no objection as long as the displaced trees were relocated properly.

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget

    The High Court emphasized that the relocated trees should be of substantial size and durability. Additionally, it mandated that for every tree cut down, ten new trees should be planted. The court also required BMRCL to submit a status report on the tree planting and relocation every three months.

    Following these stipulations, the court has authorized BMRCL to proceed with the removal and relocation of the trees as outlined in the memorandum dated June 20, 2024. 

