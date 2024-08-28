Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission

    Bengaluru Metro's Red Line extension from Hebbal to Sarjapur, covering 36.59 km with 28 new stations, is a key part of the Metro Phase-3 project. The DPR has been submitted for state and central approval, with construction expected to start in 2025 and finish by 2030.

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has made significant progress in the city's public transport infrastructure by completing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the Metro Red Line from Hebbal to Sarjapur. This development is a crucial milestone in the ambitious Metro Phase-3 project.

    The extended Red Line will cover a total distance of 36.59 kilometres and include 28 new stations along the route. These stations will span from Hebbal to Sarjapur, connecting major areas across Bengaluru. The project aims to enhance connectivity by linking four existing metro lines, resulting in four crucial interchange stations. This integration will provide seamless travel options across the city's transit network.

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget

    Currently, the DPR has been submitted to the state government for approval. Once approved, BMRCL will forward the DPR to the central government for final authorization. The project is anticipated to cost over Rs 28,000 crore.

    If the necessary permissions are granted by both state and central authorities, construction work is expected to commence in 2025. The metro line is projected to be operational by 2030.

    Shock for Bengaluru metro commuters: Is BMRCL mulling ticket price hike for PSD installation? What we know

    Stations along Red Line metro:

    Hebbal, Ganganagar, Veterinary College, Mekhri Circle, Golf Club, Palace Guttahalli, Basaveshwar Circle, KR Circle, Town Hall, Shantinagar, NIMHANS, Dairy Circle, Koramangala 2nd Block, Koramangala 3rd Block, Jakkasandra, Agar, Ibbalur, Bellandur Gate, Kaikondur, Doddakannalli, Kermalaram, Doddakannalli, Agrahara Road, Sarjapur.

    The new Red Line will intersect with existing metro routes at several key points. It will connect with the Blue Line at Hebbal, the Purple Line at KR Circle, the Pink Line at Dairy Circle, and the Blue Line at Agara Road.

