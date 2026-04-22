Bengaluru is facing intense heat, with temperatures rising sharply as concerns over a 2026 monsoon deficit grow. The demand for cooling drinks like tender coconut and buttermilk has surged, pushing prices up and adding to the discomfort of residents.

The city is grappling with a double challenge on the weather front, with soaring temperatures and growing concerns over a potential rainfall deficit in the coming months. A recent report by the Central Weather Department has raised alarm by predicting below-normal rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season. As the heat intensifies in Bengaluru, residents are struggling to cope, while the prices of cooling beverages such as tender coconut and buttermilk have risen sharply, adding to the discomfort.

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2026 Monsoon Forecast Raises Concerns

According to a report released by the Central Weather Department, rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season, from June to September, is expected to be below average. While a few southern and eastern districts may receive normal rainfall, several other parts of the state could face drought-like conditions. Experts warn that this may have a serious impact on agriculture and water resources.

Warning From Weather Scientists

Speaking to the media, weather scientist Mamatha cautioned that northern interior districts of Karnataka are likely to witness a significant rise in temperatures. She advised the public to avoid venturing out during the afternoon hours. Labourers and farmers working in open areas have been urged to take extra precautions to prevent sunstroke. She also recommended increased intake of fluids such as water, buttermilk, and fresh fruit juices to maintain body temperature.

Bengaluru Heatwave And Price Rise

Over the past week, Bengaluru has experienced intense heat, with temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius. Residents are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with the rising temperatures. The heatwave has also led to a sharp increase in demand for cooling drinks such as tender coconut and buttermilk.

As demand has surged, prices have risen significantly. A tender coconut, which was priced between ₹25 and ₹30 a few days ago, is now being sold for around ₹60. Similarly, a glass of buttermilk that earlier cost ₹10 is now priced at ₹25.

Public Reaction And Growing Concerns

Residents have expressed frustration over the steep price rise. Many say that while these drinks are essential to stay hydrated and healthy in the scorching heat, the increased cost is making them less affordable. Some have also voiced concerns that if rainfall remains deficient and temperatures continue to rise, the city could face a potential drinking water shortage in the near future.

A Warning Sign For The Future

Experts note that such extreme weather patterns highlight the urgent need for preparedness and sustainable resource management. The combination of rising temperatures and uncertain rainfall serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by changing climate conditions and their impact on daily life.