A biker in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district has gone viral after using green leaves as a makeshift “helmet” to beat the intense summer heat. The unusual act amused social media users but also sparked a road safety debate, with experts urging helmet use.

In a bizarre yet amusing incident from Karnataka’s border district of Chamarajanagar, a video of a biker using fresh green leaves as a makeshift cooling system has gone viral on social media. The clip has sparked widespread reactions, with many netizens jokingly calling the man a “true nature lover”. However, while the act has drawn laughter, it has also raised serious concerns about road safety amid rising summer temperatures.

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‘Natural AC’ At Santhemarahalli Circle

The incident was reportedly spotted near Santhemarahalli Circle in Chamarajanagar, where the summer heat has been particularly intense. With temperatures soaring, many riders are struggling to cope with the scorching sun.

While most people resort to towels, scarves, or caps for protection, this biker took an unusual approach. He plucked leafy branches from a roadside plant, placed them on his head, and secured them with a cap. The visual of the rider moving with what appeared to be a “mobile patch of greenery” on his head quickly caught public attention.

Amusing Yet Risky

Although the video has entertained many, it also highlights a significant safety concern. While the leaves may provide temporary relief from the heat, they offer no protection in the event of an accident.

Road safety experts emphasise that helmets are mandatory not for comfort but to protect riders from serious head injuries. Riding without proper protective gear significantly increases the risk during mishaps.

Safety Advisory For Riders

Authorities consistently advise riders to wear ISI-marked helmets at all times, regardless of weather conditions. While individuals may adopt creative methods to deal with extreme heat, safety should never be compromised.

If required, riders can use cooling methods such as caps or cloth under helmets, but wearing a certified helmet remains essential for protection.

Viral Moment With A Serious Message

The “leaf rider” from Chamarajanagar may have become an internet sensation, but the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. Officials warn that riding without a helmet can also attract penalties.

As temperatures continue to rise, commuters are urged to prioritise both comfort and safety, ensuring that innovative ways to beat the heat do not come at the cost of personal well-being.