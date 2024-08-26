Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

    Bengaluru residents face a hike in Cauvery water rates as the Karnataka government plans revisions ahead of the Gauri-Ganesha festival. The BWSSB will gather public feedback before finalizing rates, marking the first change in a decade. The decision will follow a review period and report submission.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    People of Bengaluru are bracing for a surge in heat as the Karnataka government plans to revise the Cauvery water rates ahead of the Gauri-Ganesha festival. 

    Bengaluru residents are set to experience a hike in their Cauvery water bills, as the Karnataka government is mulling announcing changes in water rates just before the Gauri-Ganesha festival. This decision follows a recent announcement by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar about the increase in water rates.

    Shock for Bengalureans: DyCM DK Shivakumar pledges to increase Cauvery water bill

    The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), known locally as Jalmandali, is gearing up for these revisions. To ensure transparency, the board plans to follow a process similar to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). Just as KERC involves public input before adjusting electricity tariffs, Jalmandali will seek customer feedback before finalizing the new water rates.

    Bengaluru: BWSSB mulls to introduce OTS scheme for outstanding water bill payments

    BWSSB is preparing to collect opinions from both household and non-household associations. A meeting with these groups will be held soon to gather their views. The board has set a 15-day window to accept suggestions from water consumers. After this period, a report will be prepared and submitted to the government. A decision on the new water rates will be made within five days of receiving the report.

    The current water rates have remained unchanged for the past decade. According to Bengaluru Water Board President Ram Prasad Manohar, approximately 70% of the board's expenditure is directed towards electricity bills, which underscores the need for this adjustment.

