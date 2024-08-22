Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shock for Bengalureans: DyCM DK Shivakumar pledges to increase Cauvery water bill

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced a forthcoming water bill hike, asserting his commitment despite criticism. At the Vidhana Soudha, he launched the Cauvery Connection Campaign and other water initiatives. He emphasized no privatization under his watch, citing long-overdue rate adjustments and new irrigation regulations.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced today that water bills will soon be on the rise again. Speaking at a launch event, the Deputy Chief Minister addressed critics, asserting his resolve to push through the hike despite opposition. "Let those who criticized me continue to do so, whether it be the public or the opposition parties. I stand by my decision to increase the water bill," Shivakumar declared.

    Shivakumar also took a swipe at those who have questioned his intentions. "No matter how much we do for the citizens, it seems they have no memory of the good deeds. Some people take it seriously, while others do not," he remarked, referring to the varied reactions he has received on WhatsApp.

    At the event, which took place in front of the Vidhana Soudha's grand steps, D.K. Shivakumar launched the Cauvery Connection Campaign, aimed at providing water connections to 110 villages. These villages are located within the Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, T. Dasarahalli, Batarayanapura, and Mahadevpura assembly constituencies, and will soon receive Cauvery water connections as part of this initiative.

    Alongside the Cauvery Connection Campaign, Shivakumar also inaugurated several other projects, including the Rainwater Harvesting Awareness Campaign, the Varunamitra Training Program, and the United Nations Innovation Project for Water Security in Bangalore City. These initiatives are aimed at improving water conservation and management in the city.

    In his speech, D.K. Shivakumar emphasized the importance of water and power as key sectors under his supervision. He recalled his tenure as the Urban Development Minister during S.M. Krishna's government when the privatization of water supply was a topic of discussion. "I went to France to study the model, but I realized it wouldn't work in our state. We faced strong opposition and eventually dropped the idea. Even now, as a minister, I have made it clear that privatization will not happen as long as I am in charge," he said.

    The Deputy Chief Minister also pointed out that water rates in Bangalore have not been raised for many years, despite the city's population growing to 14 million. He expressed confidence that the Mekedatu project would proceed soon and mentioned the ongoing opposition to the Sharavati drinking water scheme.

    New water regulations

    Shivakumar further announced a new bill in the irrigation sector, stating, "We have introduced a law that prevents anyone from drilling bore wells within half a kilometre of water canals. No one can directly tap water from these canals." He confirmed that the Governor has signed off on the law, and an increase in water prices will follow soon.

    The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been instructed to provide detailed information about water usage and the duration since the last rate increase. BWSSB President Ramprasad Manohar praised the DCM's leadership, highlighting the international recognition Bangalore has received for its water conservation efforts. The door-to-door water supply project for 110 villages and the rainwater harvesting awareness campaign was also launched as part of the day's events.

