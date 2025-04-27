Vancouver Police arrested a 30-year-old man after a deadly vehicle attack on a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival. Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing, with police seeking more information.

Vancouver Police has arrested a suspect following a tragic incident on April 26, when a vehicle was driven into a crowd attending a street festival in South Vancouver. The incident, which occurred at approximately 8:14 p.m. near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, left several people dead and many others injured.

The vehicle, driven by a 30-year-old Vancouver man, struck attendees of the Lapu Lapu Day Festival, an event celebrating Filipino culture.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody. Authorities have not confirmed the exact number of fatalities or injuries, but emergency services quickly responded to provide aid to those affected.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section is now leading the investigation into the incident. Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attack, which has shocked the local community.

Police have urged anyone with relevant information to contact the department.

Local media reports indicate that the Lapu Lapu Festival, which attracts many to the neighborhood each year, was filled with families and friends celebrating Filipino culture at the time of the incident. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as the car plowed into the crowd, leaving people scrambling to help the victims.

The incident has shaken the South Vancouver community, with many residents expressing their sorrow and solidarity with those impacted. As the investigation continues, the police department has promised to release further updates as more information becomes available.