'Nobody Helped': 6-Year-Old Killed, Grandmother Injured After Speeding Car Rams E-rickshaw
A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car and overturned in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, officials said on Thursday.
Delhi Hit-and-Run Case
A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw, causing the vehicle to overturn, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring her grandmother in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. The grandmother begged for help while the child was still breathing, but no one came forward.
'Nobody helped', says Grandmother
The girl's grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), said a speeding car suddenly hit their e-rickshaw. The impact threw both of them onto the road, leaving the child critically injured. Despite her grandmother's desperate pleas for help, no one immediately stepped forward, and the girl later died during treatment.
Grandmother Recalls Horrific Moments
Sobbing, she said, "When I opened my eyes, I was on the ground next to my granddaughter. I was in shock and pain." She recalled begging a driver for help, but they fled.
#WATCH | Delhi: Mother of the deceased says, "One of our staff members was going to the same area after her night duty. She told me that in an emergency, a rickshaw overturned, and one lady was asking for help from everyone. She stopped three or four vehicles, but no one stopped.… https://t.co/MREPjWvzU7pic.twitter.com/ecL3W6Xyys
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026
Mother describes horrifying ordeal
The girl's mother, a hospital worker, was told a colleague saw the accident. Her elderly mother was crying for help as her daughter gasped for breath, but no one helped.
Car seized, driver arrested
The girl and her grandmother were taken to a hospital, but the 6-year-old died during treatment. Police have seized the car and arrested the driver, Sanjiv. A case has been filed.
