Bengaluru gold heist: Robbers escape with 1kg gold, shop manager injured

In a bold heist in Bengaluru, four disguised robbers entered a jewellery store, shot the manager, and fled with a kilogram of gold. The injured manager is stable. Police are conducting search operations to locate the culprits.

A bold and daring incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Bengaluru. Four robbers, disguised as ordinary customers, entered a jewellery store in the Badarahalli police station area. In a daring heist, they even fired a gunshot at the shop's manager and successfully made off with a kilogram of precious gold jewellery.

This audacious event transpired at Vinayaka Jewelers, located near Gollarhatti. Unfortunately, during the ordeal, the shop's manager, Manoj Lohar, was injured as he was struck by a bullet in the thigh fired by one of the robbers. Thankfully, Manoj was promptly admitted to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The entire incident unfolded at around 10:45 AM when Manoj was alone at the store.



Manoj, originally from Rajasthan, has been running Vinayaka Jewelers in Gollarhatti for the past ten years. Typically, the store opens daily at 10 AM, but on this particular Thursday, events took a dark and unexpected turn.

Around 10:30 AM, four robbers arrived at Manoj's shop on two motorcycles. After confirming that Manoj was the sole occupant, they pretended to be regular customers, expressing an interest in buying gold. Treating them like any other customers, Manoj began displaying various jewellery items to them.

Suddenly, two more individuals entered the store and swiftly closed the shop's shutter. In a terrifying moment, as Manoj attempted to call for help, the remaining two robbers brandished a machete, threatening him and demanding that he place all the jewellery into a bag.

Overwhelmed by panic, Manoj complied, quickly packing approximately one kilogram of precious jewellery into a bag. Once in possession of the valuable gold, the robbers hurriedly made their escape, partially lifting the shutter before exiting one by one. At this point, Manoj, realizing the gravity of the situation, raised his voice and attempted to apprehend the two remaining robbers.



In a burst of anger, one of the robbers discharged a firearm, hitting Manoj in the thigh. Following this alarming development, the robbers dispersed rapidly, leaving Manoj in distress. Residents, who had gathered upon hearing Manoj's cries, promptly sought assistance.

After the incident, Additional Commissioner (West) N. Satish Kumar and DCP S. Girish arrived at the crime scene to conduct an inspection. Authorities suspect that the four culprits fled in separate directions after the robbery. One group is believed to have left the city via the Nice Road, while another reportedly reached Sangolli Rayan railway station and absconded by train. Search operations have been carried out in the Majestic and Nice Road areas.