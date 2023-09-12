Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Police nab B.Tech hacker behind multi-crore cyber heist on rewards websites

    In Bengaluru, a B.Tech graduate hacker named Lakshmipathy was arrested for stealing gold and silver worth millions by hacking reward point websites. He redirected gift vouchers to his account and amassed a significant amount of wealth, leading to his arrest by the South East Cyber Sen Police. Lakshmipathy's deep knowledge of banking systems and previous work experience contributed to his cybercrimes.

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    In a startling case of cybercrime, Bengaluru has witnessed the arrest of a highly proficient hacker possessing a B.Tech degree. This cybercriminal, identified as Lakshmipathy hailing from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, stands accused of orchestrating a complex scheme to pilfer millions of rupees worth of gold and silver by exploiting website vulnerabilities. His modus operandi primarily revolved around infiltrating reward point websites and ingeniously employing gift vouchers from various companies to siphon off funds into his personal account.

    The South East Cyber Sen Police arrested Lakshmipathy after investigating a complaint filed by the director of Reward 360, a company whose website was hacked by him. It's reported that Lakshmipathy had accumulated about ₹4.16 crore worth of gold and silver, ₹11 lakh in cash, and owned seven motorcycles of different brands. All of these possessions were taken by the police during his arrest.

    Renting a flat in Bengaluru proved expensive for techie, loses Rs 64000 to scammer posing as owner

    The hacker's method involved breaking into the Reward 360 website and redirecting the gift vouchers meant for customers to his own account. Lakshmipathy had previously worked at well-known companies like AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, and Emirates NBD, where rewards were given through customer cards. His deep knowledge of these systems allowed him to hack into the Reward 360 company's website and servers, letting him steal gifts meant for legitimate winners.

    During the investigation, it was discovered that Lakshmipathy had kept all the stolen gold, silver, and money in his home without spending or sharing it with anyone. Following a cyber fraud case filed at the South East CEN Police Station, the police took Lakshmipathy into custody and continued their inquiry into the matter.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
