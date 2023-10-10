Business
Due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, gold has become costlier by Rs 660 in 2 days. Let us take a look at today's rate in different cities...
The price of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is Rs 58,350 per 10 grams today.
Today, the rate of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 58,200 per 10 grams.
The price of 24-carat gold in Kolkata is Rs 58,200 per 10 grams today.
The rate of 24-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 58,530 per 10 grams today.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad is Rs 58,200 per 10 grams.
In Ahmedabad, 24-carat gold costs Rs 58,250 per 10 grams today.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Jaipur is Rs 58,350 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Lucknow is Rs 58,350 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of 24 carat gold in Patna is Rs 58,250 per 10 grams.