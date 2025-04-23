After a road rage clash with an IAF officer in Bengaluru, biker Vikas Kumar, now out on bail, vows to fight for justice despite risking his job. His viral video has sparked public outcry, protests, and a deeper debate on power misuse.

Bengaluru: A heated altercation on Old Madras Road in Bengaluru has escalated into a high-profile controversy involving an Indian Air Force officer and a BPO employee, raising questions about road safety, legal accountability, and linguistic sensitivity.

The incident took place when Vikas Kumar, a BPO worker, was allegedly sideswiped by a multi-utility vehicle (MUV). Kumar claims that upon confronting the driver, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who was a passenger in the vehicle, assaulted him by pushing his motorcycle, smashing his phone, and attempting to strangle him. The clash reportedly began over a traffic dispute and quickly turned physical.

According to Kumar, the IAF officer also made derogatory remarks and falsely accused him, resulting in Kumar’s arrest after a complaint was lodged by Bose’s wife. Kumar has since been released on bail and posted a video online asserting his innocence and expressing concern over losing his job due to the legal proceedings.

In his statement, Kumar emphasised his multilingual background and denied any form of linguistic disrespect, addressing allegations that the confrontation had a linguistic undertone.

The matter has triggered widespread reactions, with a counter-FIR filed and citizens protesting what they see as misuse of power and injustice. Karnataka's Home Minister has assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and justice will be served irrespective of position or rank.

The clash has not only stirred legal debates but also brought attention to broader social issues such as civilian-military dynamics, freedom of expression, and the treatment of linguistic minorities in metropolitan areas.