The GBA has tested a super-suction robotic machine to clean blocked stormwater drains in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The pilot project aims to improve drain maintenance and reduce monsoon waterlogging.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a pilot project to address the recurring problem of blockages in covered stormwater drains, locally known as Raja Kaluves, which often lead to waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon. As part of the initiative, the civic body tested a state-of-the-art super-suction robotic machine to remove accumulated silt and sludge from stormwater drains in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The pilot operation was conducted near 17th Cross in the 7th Sector of HSR Layout, in the presence of local MLA M. Satish Reddy and GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

The machine was deployed to clean a covered stormwater drain measuring approximately 6 feet in width and 30 feet in length. Officials said more than 2 feet of silt and sludge had accumulated inside the drain, obstructing the flow of water. The cleaning operation lasted around six hours, during which the accumulated material was successfully removed. The GBA is currently assessing the machine's performance before deciding whether to adopt the technology for regular cleaning of covered stormwater drains across Bengaluru.

GBA To Consider Permanent Use Of Robotic Cleaning Machine

During the pilot project, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to evaluate the machine's performance. He said that if the technology proved effective, the GBA would consider adopting it permanently for cleaning covered stormwater drains.

The initiative aims to address one of Bengaluru's recurring civic problems, particularly during the rainy season, when clogged stormwater drains contribute to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The use of robotic equipment could also help officials clean covered drains without requiring workers to enter them manually.

Super-Suction Machine Can Clean Drains Up To 30 Metres

Developed by a firm named Aryan, the robotic machine is designed to enter covered stormwater drains and clean them over a distance of up to approximately 30 metres. It is operated remotely from outside the drain using a wireless control system.

The machine loosens hardened silt and sludge accumulated inside the drain before extracting the material through a vacuum pipe. Its design allows it to reach sections of covered drains that may otherwise be difficult to access using conventional cleaning methods.

Machine Has 8,000-Litre Storage Capacity

The super-suction robotic machine has a total storage capacity of 8,000 litres. According to officials, it is equipped with a system that separately stores 6,000 litres of silt and sludge and 2,000 litres of water extracted during the cleaning process.

This separation allows the machine to collect solid waste and water in different compartments, making the cleaning operation more organised. The GBA will assess its effectiveness as part of the pilot project before deciding on its wider deployment.

GBA Directs Officials To Install 3-Metre Pipeline Near HSR Layout

Separately, the Chief Commissioner issued instructions to officials to address the recurring waterlogging problem faced by motorists travelling from Silk Board Junction towards HSR Layout during the rainy season.

As part of the ongoing stormwater drain project, he directed officials to install a pipeline with a diameter of 3 metres instead of constructing a box drain. The move is aimed at improving stormwater flow and addressing drainage-related problems along the stretch.

Local MLA M. Satish Reddy, Bengaluru South Municipal Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, Chief Engineers Basavaraj Kabade and Malathi, along with executive engineers and other officials, were present during the pilot operation.