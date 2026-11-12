An elderly idli seller known as 'Idli Ajja' has gone viral in Bagalkot, Karnataka. His popular idlis, vadas and chutney have brought back childhood memories for residents, with his video garnering over 1.9 million views.

In the Navanagar area of Bagalkot, Karnataka, an elderly idli seller, fondly known as 'Idli Ajja' (Idli Grandpa), has become a familiar and much-loved face among residents. Every morning, people across Navanagar's 50 sectors eagerly await his arrival, keeping an eye out for his cart to buy the idlis he prepares hygienically at home. For many residents, his idlis, vadas and chutney are more than just breakfast items, as they bring back fond childhood memories. Now, a video featuring the elderly vendor has gone viral on social media, prompting several people to reminisce about growing up in the neighbourhood.

Viral Video Of Navanagar's 'Idli Ajja' Wins Hearts

A video featuring the popular 'Idli Ajja' is currently going viral on social media. A young woman from Navanagar recorded the footage while buying idlis from him. In the video, she recalls seeing him sell idlis on a bicycle during her childhood.

The video has reportedly garnered more than 1.9 million views, with several viewers expressing their affection for the elderly vendor and sharing memories associated with his food. His familiar presence on the streets of Navanagar has made him a cherished part of the local community.

'Idli Ajja' Recalls His Years Of Selling Idlis

In the video, the elderly vendor talks about his journey as an idli seller over the years. Recalling his earlier days, he says, "I used to come around on a bicycle in the past. I went through two bicycles in this idli business, and later, a cart also wore out. This is my fourth two-wheeler."

He also speaks proudly about the chutney he serves with his idlis, adding, "You have to pay for our chutney. It's just that delicious!"

The video was shared on Instagram by Ratna Meti (@nagaratna_vlogs_bgk). The elderly vendor's dedication and years of hard work have drawn appreciation from viewers.

Daughter And Social Media Users Praise His Hard Work

The video also received heartfelt responses from people who know the elderly vendor personally. Many commented on the post, wrote, "Thank you, Madam, for introducing him. This proud uncle of ours is a truly hardworking man."

His daughter, Vijju Pawar Gaikwad, also responded to the video, describing her father as an incredibly hardworking person.

How Did Social Media React To The Viral Video?

Several users shared emotional reactions to the video, with many recalling their childhood memories and appreciating the elderly vendor's dedication.

One user commented, "Thank you, sister. He is my father. He is a very hardworking man."

Another user wrote, "Ajja's smile is so genuine."

A third user commented, "These days were just unforgettable."

The video has also prompted viewers to share memories of enjoying idlis, vadas and chutney during their childhood. For many Navanagar residents, the elderly vendor represents more than just a familiar food seller. His daily visits have become part of their lives, bringing back memories of simpler times.

Some flavours, memories and people remain in our hearts forever. The story of Navanagar's 'Idli Ajja' is a reminder of just that.