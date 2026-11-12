A 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in Bengaluru following repeated disputes over not having children. The incident occurred in Lakshmipura, under Kempegowda Nagar police station limits.

A shocking murder incident has been reported from Lakshmipura in Kempegowda Nagar, Bengaluru, where a 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife following a domestic dispute over their inability to have children. The deceased, identified as Rajashekhar, reportedly worked in the loan department of a bank. According to reports, the couple frequently quarrelled over not having children, with the husband allegedly returning home intoxicated and taunting his wife about their childlessness.

The argument reportedly escalated on the night of the incident, during which the woman allegedly attacked him with a knife. Rajashekhar sustained severe injuries and died at the spot due to blood loss. The incident has brought the couple's troubled marital relationship into focus, with further details emerging about the woman's reported mental health history and the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.

Husband And Wife Frequently Quarrelled Over Having Children

The incident occurred in Lakshmipura, under the jurisdiction of Kempegowda Nagar police station in Bengaluru. The deceased, Rajashekhar, 44, was employed in the loan department of a bank, while his wife, Malashree, has been identified as the accused.

According to reports, the couple had been married for five years and frequently quarrelled over not having children. Rajashekhar allegedly returned home intoxicated at night and picked arguments with his wife, often taunting her about their childlessness.

Although he reportedly treated her well during the day, arguments would frequently arise when he returned home drunk. A similar dispute allegedly broke out on the night of the incident and eventually escalated into a fatal attack.

Woman Allegedly Stabs Husband During Domestic Dispute

According to the available information, Rajashekhar returned home in an intoxicated state on the night of the incident and got into an argument with Malashree. During the dispute, she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

He sustained serious injuries and reportedly died at the spot due to severe blood loss.

Following the incident, Malashree allegedly contacted someone and broke down in tears. Rajashekhar's mother, who lived on the first floor of the same building, was reportedly approached after the incident. However, she did not open the door when someone knocked.

Accused Had Previously Undergone Treatment At NIMHANS

Reports indicate that Malashree had previously experienced depression and had undergone treatment at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru for around three months.

She had reportedly returned home from the hospital four months before the incident. According to the available information, repeated arguments with her husband over not having children had affected her emotional well-being.

It has also been reported that Malashree is currently two months pregnant. However, the claims regarding her mental health history and pregnancy require official confirmation.