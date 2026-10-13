The Greater Bengaluru Authority has conditionally approved the felling of 321 trees and translocation of 16 others at Hoodi Substation in East Bengaluru for a KPTCL project to strengthen the city's electricity transmission network.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has granted conditional approval to fell 321 trees and translocate 16 others at the existing 400/220 kV Hoodi Substation in East Bengaluru. The clearance is part of a Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) project aimed at strengthening the city’s electricity transmission network and improving power supply reliability in eastern Bengaluru. However, only three major trees along the periphery of the substation premises will be retained, according to the details provided.

KPTCL Sought Permission To Fell 340 Trees

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) had submitted an application to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and the Tree Officer, seeking permission to fell 340 trees as part of the substation modernisation work.

After examining the application, the DCF issued an official memorandum on October 7, granting approval to fell 321 trees and translocate 16 others. The approval is conditional and applies to the proposed work at the Hoodi Substation premises.

What Is The KPTCL Underground Cable Project?

The project aims to strengthen Bengaluru’s 220 kV Inner Ring Transmission Network to meet the city’s growing electricity demand. As part of the initiative, KPTCL plans to lay two underground cable routes connecting key substations.

The first route will extend for 13.93 km from the Hoodi Substation to the 220/66 kV EDC Substation. The second route will cover 4.683 km, connecting the Koramangala Substation to the EDC Substation.

The proposed underground links are intended to strengthen the transmission network and improve the reliability of electricity supply across Bengaluru.

Why Has KPTCL Justified The Tree Felling?

KPTCL officials have defended the project, citing rising electricity consumption and increasing pressure on the existing transmission infrastructure. According to the officials, major commercial and residential areas, including East Bengaluru, are experiencing peak power demand, placing additional strain on the network.

They said upgrading the transmission infrastructure was necessary to address technical issues and ensure a reliable electricity supply to key parts of the city.

The proposed work will involve felling hundreds of trees at the Hoodi Substation premises. Meanwhile, 16 trees are expected to be translocated, while three major trees along the periphery will be retained.