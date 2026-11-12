Bengaluru's much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line is set to begin passenger services on November 14, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13.

The first operational stretch will connect Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, marking a significant addition to the city's expanding Metro network. The 7.5-km elevated corridor, developed at an estimated cost of ₹3,470 crore, will add six stations and improve connectivity across several parts of south Bengaluru.

Initially, trains are expected to operate at eight-minute intervals, providing another public transport option for daily commuters. During his visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to travel by Metro from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore station at around 12:45 pm.