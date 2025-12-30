Bengaluru police and customs officials arrested four drug peddlers ahead of New Year’s Eve, seizing drugs worth ₹8.73 crore. The seizures included MDMA, Ecstasy, cocaine, and hydro ganja, with raids conducted in residential areas and at KIA.

In a major crackdown ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, Bengaluru police and customs officials have arrested four drug peddlers in separate operations across the city. Drugs worth a staggering ₹8.73 crore were seized, including MDMA, Ecstasy, cocaine, and hydro ganja. The arrests and seizures were carried out based on credible intelligence, targeting both residential areas and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Nigerian National Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹2.25 Crore

Christopher, a Nigerian national who arrived in India last year on a business visa and settled in Soladevanahalli, was arrested for storing drugs intended for New Year’s Eve parties. During the raid, officials seized drugs worth ₹2.25 crore, including 1.070 kg of MDMA, 60 Ecstasy pills, 5 grams of cocaine, and ₹2 lakh in cash.

City Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh stated that the operation was led by CCB DCP-2 Raja Imam Qasim, with a team of Inspectors Manjappa and Lakshminarayan, based on verified information about drug sales in the Soladevanahalli area. Christopher reportedly entered the drug trade driven by a desire for quick money.

Tamil Nadu Native Nabbed With Drugs Worth ₹25 Lakh

In a separate raid near Bandepalya, Naveen Raj, a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested. Police seized drugs worth ₹25 lakh, including 5 grams of cocaine, from him. Naveen had been working as a delivery boy for Amazon but was drawn into drug trafficking to sustain a lavish lifestyle.

Major Seizure At Kempegowda International Airport

Customs officials conducted a major anti-drug operation at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), seizing drugs worth ₹6.23 crore. Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were caught attempting to smuggle 17.80 kg of hydro ganja into the country. Officials have increased surveillance of drug trafficking networks in view of the upcoming New Year celebrations.