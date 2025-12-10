Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar Police arrested three individuals for selling Hydro Ganja, a banned narcotic drug. The police seized a total of 1.50kg of the drug, valued at ₹1.05 crore, and are currently searching for their Kerala-based accomplice.

Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar's Police Station has arrested three on account of selling "Hydro Ganja", which is a banned narcotic drug. They acted swiftly after receiving a tip-off on December 9 and raided the spot, even securing the car used for selling the drug. The total quantity of the drug found was 1.50kg, valued at ₹1.05 crore.

Initial Arrests at Bhoopsandra

The first two accused were found near the Railway Parlor Road at Bhoopsandra, where the informant mentioned they were selling the banned narcotic drug. The police team arrested the two individuals and seized 266g of Hydro Ganja, ₹500 cash and a weighing machine in their belongings. After a round of questioning, they revealed buying the drug at a lower price from their acquaintance in Kerala and waiting to sell it for a profit. Additionally, they mentioned the name of another accomplice along with his details. That was enough to file a case against them under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985). That led to 5 days granted in the police custody.

Third Accomplice Nabbed

Taking the information from the culprits, the police nabbed another seller near Mandur, Boodigere Road in Avalahalli. The car used for the offence was also taken in custody and revealed 118g of Hydro Ganja on further investigation.

Further Interrogation and Major Seizure

He confessed during questioning, and he police made sure to present him in the court with the NDPS Act. As the police custody has been granted by the court, the three arrested were interrogated at length and revealed that 666 grams of cannabis were at one of their homes. The police seized all of them and recovered a total of 1.5kg of Hydro Ganja, valued at more than a crore.

Search for Main Supplier

There are ongoing efforts by the police to catch the Kerala accomplice who supplied the narcotic drugs to the 3 arrested.

Operation Leadership

The operation was guided by B. S. Nemagowda IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Tanvir. K. S, Assistant Commissioner of Police, J. C. Nagar Sub-Division, Hebbal Police Station Inspector Bair, and a team of officers whose quick efforts led to successful arrests. (ANI)