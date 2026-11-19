A family returning from a three-day holiday in Kanyakumari was left shocked after discovering that their Bengaluru home had been ransacked by burglars, who escaped with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs and a whopping Rs 12 lakh in cash.

A family returning from a three-day holiday in Kanyakumari was left shocked after discovering that their Bengaluru home had been ransacked by burglars, who escaped with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs and a whopping Rs 12 lakh in cash. The break-in resulted in a total loss estimated at Rs 56 lakh.

According to a complaint filed by P Ranganath, a resident of Lakshamma Layout in Doddabanasawadi, east Bengaluru, the family had locked their first-floor apartment and left for Kanyakumari around 7 am on November 8.

However, their holiday turned into a nightmare when they returned home on November 11 to find the main door wide open and its lock smashed.

Upon entering the house, Ranganath found that the cupboard locks in the bedroom had also been broken, with several valuable possessions missing.

The burglars reportedly made away with an extensive collection of gold jewellery, including a gold mangalya chain, four gold chains, a gold ring, 10 pairs of gold earrings, a gold necklace, a pair of bangles, a bracelet, four additional gold rings and five gold bars.

The thieves also emptied the house of Rs 12 lakh in cash, along with three pairs of silver anklets, three silver vessels and two pairs of silver lamps. The total value of the stolen valuables has been estimated at approximately Rs 56 lakh.

Ranganath told police that the burglars had struck sometime between November 8 and 11, taking advantage of the family's absence. They allegedly forced their way into the house, broke the locks and fled with the valuables without being detected.

Following the complaint, Banasawadi police registered a case under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) and 331 (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking).

A senior police officer said a team of investigators, accompanied by scene-of-crime experts, visited the house and collected evidence. Police have also examined CCTV footage from neighbouring buildings as part of the probe.