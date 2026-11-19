As millions of gamers prepare to explore the world of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), one Indian city has a significant reason to celebrate. Bengaluru, widely recognised as India's technology hub, has played an important behind-the-scenes role in developing one of the world's most anticipated video games.

As millions of gamers prepare to explore the world of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), one Indian city has a significant reason to celebrate. Bengaluru, widely recognised as India's technology hub, has played an important behind-the-scenes role in developing one of the world's most anticipated video games. More than 1,600 developers at Rockstar Games' Bengaluru studio reportedly contributed to the making of GTA 6.

The city's contribution came into the spotlight after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the work of Rockstar India ahead of the game's much-awaited release. According to gaming reports cited by NDTV, around 1,615 developers at the studio in Whitefield worked on several aspects of the game. Their contributions reportedly include building open-world environments, creating assets and developing locations within the fictional state of Leonida, including Vice Beach.

Surya also drew attention to the story behind Bengaluru's gaming industry, tracing its roots to Dhruva Interactive. Founded by Rajesh Rao in 1995, the company reportedly began with just one computer before growing into India's first game development studio. Rockstar Games acquired Dhruva Interactive in 2019.

Sharing the story on X, Surya wrote: “GTA 6, one of the most awaited game in the world, has a Bengaluru connection. A significant part of its development has been done by Rockstar India, in this city, by over 1,600 developers.”

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He added: "What's even more interesting is the story behind it. In 1995, Rajesh Rao started Dhruva Interactive in Bengaluru with just one computer. It went on to become India's first game development studio, being acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019. We all know Bengaluru for its IT industry, but it's exciting to discover the many facets of our ecosystem."

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Rockstar India's Bengaluru team has previously contributed to major titles, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Its involvement in GTA 6 further highlights the growing presence of Indian talent in the global video game development industry.

GTA 6 takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, and features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Their crime-filled journey and relationship have drawn comparisons with the infamous American outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde.

The game is available at launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Reports have estimated its production budget at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, although Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the figure.

For Bengaluru, the story is about more than a major gaming release. It is also a reminder that a city known for its IT workforce has helped shape a global entertainment phenomenon through the work of its game developers.

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