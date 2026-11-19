Bengaluru will face a power outage on November 20 due to KPTCL maintenance work. BESCOM has announced disruptions lasting up to seven hours, from 10 am to 5 pm. Check the complete list of affected areas and outage timings.

Bengaluru residents in several localities will experience a power outage on Friday, November 20, due to emergency maintenance work being undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). According to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), electricity supply will be interrupted from 10 am to 5 pm in areas falling under the K.V. Rajanakunte and K.V. M.E.I. substations. Several neighbourhoods in and around Rajanakunte, Chikkabanavara, Bagalagunte, Mallasandra and Malleswaram are expected to be affected.

Residents, businesses and commercial establishments in these areas are advised to plan their activities accordingly and make necessary arrangements for the temporary disruption. Here is the complete list of localities that will face a power cut on Friday.

Bengaluru Power Cut On November 20: Timings And Details

BESCOM has announced a temporary power disruption in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday, November 20, owing to emergency maintenance work by KPTCL.

The maintenance work will be carried out within the jurisdiction of the K.V. Rajanakunte and k.v. m.a.i.n. substations. Consequently, power supply will remain suspended between 10 am and 5 pm.

The outage is expected to affect several residential layouts, villages, educational institutions and commercial establishments. Residents are advised to take note of the scheduled timings and plan their daily activities accordingly.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Areas Under K.V. Rajanakunte Substation

Power supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 5 pm in several localities falling under the K.V. Rajanakunte substation. The affected areas include:

Honnenahalli, Singanayakanahalli, Rajanakunte, Addevishwanathapura, Marasandra, Sriramanahalli, Nelakunte, Haniyuru, Chellahalli, Karlapura, KMF, Itagalapura, Arkeri, Bairapura, Budamanahalli, Dibburu, Kakolu and Sonnenahalli.

Other affected localities include Century Layout, AGBG Layout, Bairaveshwar Hotel, Shettyhalli Village, Shettyhalli, Mallasandra Sansa areas, Junjappa Circle, Lake View, Kaveri Layout, Bonneville area, Chikkasandra Air Layout, Saptagiri College, Jagades Layout, Nagades Layout, 8th Mile, Tumkur Main Road, Ganesh Saw Mill, Maheshwari Nagar, Eagle Bakery and Kempegowda Nagar.

The power outage will also affect KK Road, areas behind T-Dasarahalli Metro Station, Old Masjid, New Masjid, Pipeline Road, Brindavan Layout, Marigam Apartment, Kalyan Nagar Bagalagunte, Kirloskar Layout, NMH Layout, Soundarya Layout, Meenakshi Layout, Siddeshwar Layout, Sahyadri Balaga, Saptagiri Medical College, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Chikkabanavara, Someshettihalli, Kereguddahalli, Medarahalli and Guniagrahara, along with surrounding areas.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Malleswaram And Surrounding Areas

Several localities in and around Malleswaram will also experience a power outage on Friday due to maintenance work under the K.V. M.E.I. substation.

According to BESCOM, electricity supply will be interrupted from 10 am to 5 pm in the following areas:

Malleswaram, M.D. Block, Vyalikaval, Swimming Pool Extension, Kodandaramapura, Ranganathapura, BHEL, IISc Brain Centre, Ambedkar Nagar, Yeshwantpur Pipeline Road, L.N. Colony, Subedarpalya, Diwanarapalya, K.N. Extension, Yeshwantpur 1st Main Road, HMT Main Road, Model Colony and Sharif Nagar, along with surrounding areas.

Bengaluru Residents Advised To Plan Ahead

The temporary power disruption may affect households, shops, offices and other establishments in the listed localities. Residents are advised to charge their mobile phones and essential electronic devices in advance. They should also make alternative arrangements for activities that require electricity during the scheduled outage.

Power supply is expected to resume after the maintenance work is completed. However, residents are advised to follow official BESCOM updates for any changes to the maintenance schedule or power restoration timings.