A 24-year-old university student allegedly used ChatGPT to fabricate a fake police notice in the name of Hyderabad's SHE Teams to intimidate her estranged boyfriend.

A 24-year-old university student allegedly used ChatGPT to fabricate a fake police notice in the name of Hyderabad's SHE Teams to intimidate her estranged boyfriend. The woman, along with her 21-year-old friend, is now facing a police case for allegedly creating and circulating the forged document.

SHE Teams, a specialised unit of the Telangana Police, was launched in October 2014 to protect women and children from harassment, stalking and abuse across Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

According to police, the incident came to light after V Tiruneshwar, a 24-year-old private-sector employee from Kukatpally, received a WhatsApp message containing a notice purportedly issued by SHE Teams. The document instructed him to appear for an inquiry at the team's office.

Taking the notice at face value, Tiruneshwar approached the SHE Teams office and presented the document to officials. However, a closer examination revealed that the notice was entirely fake, prompting officers to launch an inquiry.

During the investigation, officials traced the person who had forwarded the forged notice to Tiruneshwar. The individual reportedly told investigators that he had received the document from Tiruneshwar's estranged girlfriend.

Saifabad Division Inspector N Rajender said the woman admitted during questioning that she had used ChatGPT to create the fake notice with the intention of frightening her former boyfriend. She allegedly roped in a mutual friend to circulate the fabricated document and make it appear credible.

Following the revelations, SHE Teams Sub-Inspector G Venkatesh lodged a formal complaint with Saifabad police on November 17 against the woman and her friend.

Police subsequently registered a case under Sections 204, 319(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.