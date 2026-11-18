A rare golden Swarna Kapila cow attracting attention at Bengaluru's Krishi Mela reportedly received a ₹10 lakh offer, which its owner rejected. Punganur miniature cows valued at ₹8 lakh and Gir cattle are also drawing visitors.

The annual Krishi Mela, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, at its Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) campus in Hebbal, has become a major attraction for farmers, cattle enthusiasts and visitors. This year, rare and high-value indigenous cattle breeds are drawing considerable attention, particularly the tiny Punganur miniature cows from Andhra Pradesh and the golden-hued Swarna Kapila cow. Their unusual appearance, distinctive characteristics and high market value have made them some of the biggest attractions at the agricultural fair.

A Swarna Kapila cow has reportedly attracted an offer of ₹10 lakh, while a pair of Punganur miniature cows is valued at ₹8 lakh. The fair also features Gir cows, known for their milk-producing capacity and premium-priced ghee.

Swarna Kapila Cow At Krishi Mela: Owner Rejects ₹10 Lakh Offer

One of the biggest attractions at the GKVK Krishi Mela is a rare Swarna Kapila cow belonging to the Punganur breed. Standing just around two-and-a-half feet tall, the cow has caught the attention of visitors with its distinctive golden-brown appearance.

Unlike most cattle, which often have variations in their coat colour, this Swarna Kapila cow reportedly has a uniform deep-brown shade across its body. Its tail, hooves, head, horns and even eyelids feature the same distinctive colour, making it particularly unusual.

According to its owner, Krishnamurthy, who is associated with Sri Krishna Goshala in Begur, there are only around 10 such Swarna Kapila Punganur cows in India.

He revealed that he had received an offer of ₹10 lakh for the cow but declined to sell it, citing its rarity and value. The unusual animal has become a major talking point among visitors to the agricultural fair.

Punganur Miniature Cows From Andhra Pradesh Valued At ₹8 Lakh

Another major attraction at the Krishi Mela is a pair of Punganur miniature cows, a dwarf variety originating from Andhra Pradesh.

Standing approximately 1.5 to 2 feet tall and measuring around three feet in length, these tiny cattle have attracted considerable interest from visitors. Their compact size and distinctive appearance have made them particularly popular among farmers and animal enthusiasts.

Speaking about the pair, Krishnamurthy said that they had developed the Punganur miniature variety themselves. He added that the pair is valued at ₹8 lakh.

The miniature cattle have become one of the most talked-about exhibits at the fair, with visitors gathering to catch a glimpse of the unusually small cows.

Gir Cows With A 5,000-Year History: Ghee Priced At ₹3,000 Per Kg

Apart from the miniature cattle, Gir cows are another notable attraction at the agricultural fair. Known for their distinctive physical features and milk-producing capacity, the breed has a long history and is traditionally associated with Gujarat.

Gir cattle are commonly found in regions such as Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Porbandar. According to the information shared at the fair, the breed has a history spanning around 5,000 years.

A Gir cow can reportedly produce up to 16 litres of milk a day under suitable conditions. Ghee made from its milk is also valued in the market, with prices reaching approximately ₹3,000 per kilogram.

The breed's milk-producing capacity and the premium price of its ghee have attracted the attention of farmers and visitors interested in indigenous cattle.

Rare Indigenous Cattle Become Major Attractions At Bengaluru Krishi Mela

The rare Punganur miniature cows, the golden-coloured Swarna Kapila cow and the Gir cattle have emerged as major highlights of the Krishi Mela at the GKVK campus.

Their distinctive characteristics, reported market values and importance in indigenous cattle conservation have generated considerable interest among visitors. The exhibits also provide farmers with an opportunity to learn about different cattle breeds and their unique characteristics.

With rare cattle breeds, agricultural innovations and farming-related exhibits, the Krishi Mela continues to serve as an important platform for showcasing India's agricultural diversity and indigenous livestock.