ASHA workers' protest in Bengaluru has entered its second day, with thousands gathering at Freedom Park. They are demanding a ₹15,000 monthly honorarium, ₹5 lakh retirement benefit and the release of pending payments.

The indefinite day-and-night protest by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers in Bengaluru has entered its second day, with thousands of workers from across Karnataka gathering at Freedom Park to press the state government to fulfil their long-pending demands. The protesters are seeking a monthly honorarium of ₹15,000, a retirement lump-sum benefit of ₹5 lakh and the release of pending payments, among other benefits. Firm on their stand, the ASHA workers have declared that they will not withdraw the agitation until the government provides written assurance on their demands.

With the number of protesters continuing to increase, the demonstration has also affected traffic movement around Freedom Park, as workers have occupied nearby roads after the available space inside the protest venue became insufficient.

ASHA Workers' Day-And-Night Protest Enters Second Day In Bengaluru

Thousands of ASHA workers from different districts of Karnataka have gathered in Bengaluru to participate in the indefinite day-and-night protest. The workers are demanding better remuneration, retirement benefits and improved working conditions.

The protesters have made it clear that they will continue the agitation until the state government provides written assurance regarding the fulfilment of their demands.

As more workers continue to arrive from various parts of the state, the protest has expanded beyond the Freedom Park premises. With the available space becoming insufficient to accommodate the gathering, several workers have continued their demonstration on Kalidasa Road, next to Freedom Park, and Seshadri Road, in front of the park.

As a precautionary measure, traffic police have installed barricades along both roads and stopped vehicular movement to manage the situation and ensure the safety of protesters and commuters.

How Much Honorarium Do ASHA Workers In Karnataka Receive?

Currently, ASHA workers in Karnataka receive a combined monthly honorarium of ₹8,000, comprising ₹5,000 from the state government and ₹3,000 from the Central Government.

However, the workers have expressed dissatisfaction with the amount, pointing out that ASHA workers in several other states receive higher monthly payments.

According to the figures cited by the protesting workers, the honorarium structures in some states are as follows:

Haryana: A combined monthly honorarium of ₹15,000 from the state and Central governments.

A combined monthly honorarium of ₹15,000 from the state and Central governments. Kerala: ₹12,000 from the state government, along with performance-based incentives.

₹12,000 from the state government, along with performance-based incentives. West Bengal: ₹11,250 from the state government, along with additional incentives.

₹11,250 from the state government, along with additional incentives. Andhra Pradesh: A combined monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 from the state and Central governments.

The Karnataka ASHA workers are demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium to ₹15,000, citing the higher payments provided in other states.

Karnataka ASHA Workers' Protest: 8 Key Demands

The protesting ASHA workers have put forward eight major demands concerning monthly remuneration, retirement benefits, pending payments, digital work requirements and medical assistance.

1. Monthly Honorarium Of ₹15,000

The workers are demanding that the Karnataka government increase their monthly honorarium to ₹15,000. They have cited the remuneration provided to ASHA workers in other states and sought a similar revision in Karnataka.

2. End To Pressure Through The 'Samasta' App

The workers have demanded an end to the practice of making the use of the 'Samasta' mobile application compulsory for work-related activities. Alternatively, they have sought the provision of mobile phones, appropriate incentives and suitable alternative arrangements to carry out their duties.

3. Release Of Pending Retirement Benefits

ASHA workers who have already retired are seeking the immediate release of their outstanding retirement benefits. They have urged the government to clear all pending lump-sum payments without further delay.

4. Release Of Outstanding ASHA Fund Payments

The protesters have demanded the immediate release of all pending incentive payments due under the ASHA fund. They have called for timely disbursement to prevent further financial difficulties for workers.

5. Reinstatement Of ASHA Facilitators And Payment Of Arrears

The workers are seeking the reinstatement of ASHA facilitators along with appropriate remuneration. They have also demanded the payment of outstanding arrears amounting to ₹1,500 per month for a period of one year.

6. Special Incentive For NIOS Training

ASHA workers and facilitators who have completed training through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are demanding a special incentive of ₹5,000 for each completed training module.

7. Financial Assistance During Treatment For Serious Illnesses

The workers have sought financial assistance during periods of treatment for serious illnesses. Their demand includes payment equivalent to at least three months' honorarium, along with the prescribed incentives, during the treatment period.

8. Retirement Benefit Of ₹5 Lakh

The protesters are demanding an increase in the retirement lump-sum benefit to ₹5 lakh. They have cited the retirement benefit structure implemented in West Bengal as a model for their demand.

Traffic Restrictions Around Bengaluru's Freedom Park

The growing number of protesters has affected traffic movement around Freedom Park in Bengaluru. With the park premises unable to accommodate all the participating workers, demonstrations have extended to Kalidasa Road and Seshadri Road.

Traffic police have placed barricades along both stretches and halted vehicular movement as a precautionary measure. Commuters travelling through the area may face inconvenience due to the ongoing protest and traffic restrictions.

The ASHA workers have reiterated that they will continue their indefinite agitation until the state government provides written assurance on their eight demands.