    Bengaluru faces police personnel shortage; Commissioner highlights concerns

    Bengaluru, known as India's Silicon Valley, is grappling with a significant shortage of police personnel, according to Police Commissioner B. Dayananda. Speaking at a meeting with social media leaders, Commissioner Dayananda highlighted that Bengaluru currently has only 191 policemen per lakh population, a figure significantly lower than other major cities in India.
     

    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    Comparing Bengaluru's police force with international standards, Commissioner Dayananda noted that the United Nations recommends 673 policemen per lakh of population, indicating a substantial deficit in law enforcement personnel in the city.
    Commissioner Dayananda revealed that Bengaluru is currently experiencing a deficit of 22-23% in police staff, highlighting the extent of the shortage. With a total police force of 25,307 personnel, consisting of 18,308 civil police and 6,999 armed reserve personnel, the shortage poses significant challenges to maintaining law and order effectively.
     
    The shortage becomes even more pronounced when comparing the number of personnel in each police station across different cities. For instance, while Bengaluru has only 162 policemen distributed across 113 police stations, cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai boast higher ratios of police personnel per station.

    Authorities in Bengaluru are taking stringent measures against traffic offenders, including filing criminal cases, revoking driving licences, and suspending vehicle registrations for modified vehicles. Parents of minor children caught driving illegally face fines ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Repeat offenders are dealt with under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code, with Deputy Commissioners of Police collecting a bond of Rs 5 lakh bond from families. In case of further offences, property confiscation is implemented, with successful trials already conducted in South and West Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
