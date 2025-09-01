A Bengaluru woman was allegedly attacked by residents while feeding stray dogs in Choodasandra. The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns about animal welfare, rising stray dog populations, and the safety of citizens helping animals.

Bengaluru: A disturbing incident in the Choodasandra area of South Bengaluru has sparked widespread concern and discussion. Neha Parveen, a woman known for regularly feeding stray dogs in her neighbourhood, was allegedly attacked by a group of residents from her own apartment complex on August 27 around 4 pm. Neha, accompanied by her father, had gone to the street to feed the stray dogs as part of her daily routine. She expressed her shock and dismay, stating that she had been carrying out this act for four years without encountering any issues or resistance. What began as a simple, compassionate gesture escalated into a troubling confrontation, raising questions about community tolerance and the treatment of animal lovers.

Details of the Assault

According to Neha's statement, some apartment residents objected to her feeding the dogs. A verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical assault. Neha has made serious allegations against five neighbours: Saleem, Sudha, Kavita, Aminul Rehman, and Vinod. Following the incident, she filed an official complaint at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station. The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating the incident, reviewing eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage from the scene.

“We have received a complaint alleging assault on the woman. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused,” the police stated.

Animal Welfare Concerns

The incident has raised alarm among animal welfare activists, who are demanding support, not punishment, for citizens who feed stray animals. With the stray dog population on the rise, fears have increased, particularly among children, women, and senior citizens.

Rising Stray Dog Population and Legal Context

As we approach 2023–24, the stray dog population in Bengaluru has grown significantly, with further increases projected in 2025. Expressing concern over the rising number of dog bite cases, the Supreme Court recently directed the government in Delhi to relocate all stray dogs to shelters. It also issued strict instructions to act against any individuals or NGOs obstructing this process. In Karnataka, there have been calls for proper arrangements for stray dogs, and a proposal to provide biryani to stray dogs in Bengaluru has sparked debate, highlighting the challenges of managing the city’s canine population.