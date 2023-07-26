Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru eateries will charge 10% more from August 1; Here's why

    Restaurants and hotels in Bengaluru will raise prices by 10% from August 1, as decided by Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association due to increased commodity prices, including a Rs 3 rise in 1-liter milk price. High demand and low supply have led to soaring vegetable prices.

    Bengaluru eateries will charge 10% more from August 1; Here's why
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Restaurants and hotels in Bengaluru will charge 10 per cent more from their customers, starting from August 1, as decided during a meeting by Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA). This decision of the BBHA came after the Karnataka government’s decisive orders to increase the price of 1-litre milk by Rs 3 from August 1. 

    "The prices of all commodities have increased in recent times. Vegetable prices are reaching the sky. Hence, we have decided at least a 10 per cent hike in the prices of dishes served in hotels. We will implement this from August 1," stated the president of BBHA, PC Rao, in the meeting.

    Karnataka govt's milk price hike triggers increase in hotel meal, snack costs

    Every year, during April, the prices of the dishes served used to increase. And this year, as there were elections, we waited for it to be over, he added. 

    This development comes as the prices of tomatoes, milk and all the other vegetables have risen in the market. Earlier, it was told that the prices of the hotel dishes will be increased as per the milk prices increase, as announced by the government.

    Price hike alert: KMF's Nandini milk to cost Rs 3 more per litre from August 1

    After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah announced that Nandini milk is to get costly by Rs 3 per litre, we held a meeting and decided the outcome, he added.

    The country has witnessed a massive hike in the prices of all commodities, showcasing that there is a higher demand than supply in the market. The tomato was at its all-time high going over Rs 160 per kg, sometimes reaching around Rs 200!

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
