A drunk SUV driver in Bengaluru rammed into a Bullet motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 500 metres on the Summanahalli flyover. Angry commuters stopped him, handed him to police, and a viral video of the shocking incident sparked outrage online.

A shocking late-night incident on a busy flyover in west Bengaluru left commuters stunned after a drunken SUV driver rammed into a motorbike and dragged it for nearly 500 metres. The incident occurred on the Summanahalli flyover in Kamakshipalya on Wednesday night and was captured on video by passers-by. The visuals quickly spread on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bullet Bike Found Stuck Under Moving SUV

Motorists travelling along the flyover noticed sparks flying from beneath a rashly driven Hyundai Creta. On moving closer, they were alarmed to find a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle lodged at the front of the SUV. Despite repeated honking and shouts from other commuters, the driver continued driving without stopping.

Several bystanders recorded the disturbing visuals on their mobile phones and shared the footage online, prompting strong reactions from the public.

Scroll to load tweet…

SUV Stopped Near Nayandahalli, Driver Handed Over to Police

The SUV was eventually intercepted by angry commuters near the Nayandahalli junction. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and handed over to the Kamakshipalya police. During the chase, the SUV reportedly hit another car and a two-wheeler, further escalating the situation.

An alcohol test later confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Accused Identified as Kunigal-Based Wine Shop Owner

The accused was identified as Srinivas KV, a resident of Kunigal in Tumakuru district and the owner of a wine shop. Police said he was driving towards Sunkadakatte when he rammed into the Bullet motorcycle ridden by Rohit S.

Victim Recounts Harrowing Ordeal

Recalling the terrifying moments, Rohit said the SUV hit his bike from behind, throwing him onto the road.

“The SUV rear-ended my Bullet and I fell down. As I looked up, I saw the vehicle moving ahead with my bike stuck in front. It dragged the Bullet for almost 500 metres before it got separated. The SUV then continued towards Nayandahalli,” Rohit said, adding that he later lodged a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police.

Fortunately, Rohit escaped without serious injuries.

Accused Claims Panic, Police Register Case

During questioning, Srinivas reportedly told the police that he had consumed alcohol due to personal issues and panicked after hitting the bike.

“I was frightened after the collision and did not realise the bike was stuck to the vehicle. When people shouted, I thought they were reacting to the accident,” he told the police, according to officials.

Police have registered a case against him for drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, and other relevant sections.

Mob Thrashes Accused, Vehicle Damaged

An investigating officer said that an enraged crowd assaulted the accused and damaged his SUV, smashing its windscreen before the police intervened.

“The mob not only beat up the accused but also vandalised his vehicle. Immediate action was taken to control the situation,” the officer said.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about drunken driving and road safety in the city.