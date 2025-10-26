Police have filed a case against deceased biker Shivashankar for reckless and drunk driving that caused the Kurnool bus fire, killing 20 people. The biker, who died on the spot, lost control and hit a divider before his bike was run over by a bus.

A tragic road accident that led to a massive bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, killing 20 people, has taken a new turn. Police investigations have revealed that the biker, who died moments before the fire, was driving under the influence of alcohol and has now been booked for reckless and negligent driving.

Fatal crash followed late-night drinking

The accident happened around 2:30 am on October 24 near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. According to police, the deceased biker has been identified as Shivashankar, a resident of Lakshmipuram village. His pillion rider, Erriswami, survived with minor injuries.

The two men had left Lakshmipuram around 2:00 am, with Shivashankar riding the motorcycle to drop Erriswami at his hometown, Tuggali. Before continuing their journey, they stopped at a nearby petrol pump and refuelled their bike for Rs 300. CCTV footage from the petrol station showed Shivashankar riding unsteadily, which later became key evidence for the investigation.

CCTV footage shows reckless riding

The CCTV footage, recorded around 2:23 am, showed the two men parking their motorcycle near a fuel dispenser. They appeared to call out for staff before refuelling. Moments later, the video shows Shivashankar turning the vehicle sharply and riding away in an unstable manner.

Police say this footage, along with statements from eyewitnesses, suggests that Shivashankar was drunk. His companion, Erriswami, admitted in his police complaint that both had consumed alcohol before starting their journey.

Bike hit divider before being struck by bus

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Erriswami, the bike hit a road divider and fell onto the highway after Shivashankar lost control. He died instantly from the impact. Erriswami tried to pull his friend away from the middle of the road but soon noticed a bus coming from behind.

Before he could react, a private travel bus ran over the fallen motorcycle, causing a massive explosion. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the bus and killing 20 passengers trapped inside. Erriswami, fearing for his safety, ran away from the spot and later returned to his village.

Police register case against the deceased biker

Police have now booked the deceased biker, Shivashankar, under Sections 281, 125(A), and 106(1) of the Indian Penal Code for negligent and reckless driving. The FIR was registered by the Ulindakonda Police Station based on Erriswami's complaint.

Speaking to the media, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "The evidence shows that the biker was drunk and driving carelessly. His actions directly caused the tragic accident that led to multiple deaths."

Batteries and smartphone cargo intensified blaze

While the initial cause of the accident was the collision, police also discovered that two 12 KV batteries on the bus exploded during the crash, spreading flames rapidly. A large consignment of smartphones was also being carried on the bus, which helped fuel the fire and made rescue efforts difficult.

A senior Kurnool police officer said, "The batteries and mobile phones acted as accelerants. The fire spread within seconds, leaving no time for passengers to escape."

Officials from the Andhra Pradesh Police Department have now ordered a safety audit of private buses operating in the region, especially those transporting electronic goods.

Survivor's statement gives clear timeline

During questioning, survivor Erriswami told police that after refuelling their bike, they had travelled a few kilometres before the crash. "We were both drunk. Shiva lost control of the bike after hitting the divider. He died on the spot. I was trying to help him when the bus came and ran over the bike," he said in his statement.

Police Superintendent Vikranth Patil confirmed that Erriswami was detained and questioned from several angles to verify his version of events. "He was not involved in causing the fire directly, but his statement confirmed that both were under the influence of alcohol," Patil added.

Police strengthen probe into bus operators

Investigators are also examining whether the bus company followed safety norms. Preliminary findings show that the bus was carrying additional luggage, including battery packs and electronic goods, beyond the permitted limit. Police are likely to summon the bus operator for questioning.

Meanwhile, local authorities have announced compensation for the families of the 20 victims. Officials also said safety guidelines for night buses will be reviewed.

Tragedy sparks road safety debate

The Kurnool bus fire has reignited discussions about drunk driving and night-time road safety. Experts say that while the biker’s negligence triggered the tragedy, the incident also exposes larger issues such as poor road lighting, speeding buses, and unsafe cargo practices.

Residents in the area said the road where the crash happened has seen several accidents before. "It’s a busy highway with heavy vehicles speeding at night. Proper lighting and patrols are needed," said a local shopkeeper.

Police appeal for caution

The Andhra Pradesh Police have appealed to the public to avoid driving after consuming alcohol and to report reckless drivers. "One person’s carelessness cost 20 lives," a police officer said. "This should serve as a strong warning to all motorists."

As investigations continue, police say they are awaiting forensic reports on the bus batteries and the consignment of smartphones to confirm what triggered the explosion.

(With ANI inputs)