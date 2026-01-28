Subramanyapura police busted a drug racket in Bengaluru, arresting a businessman’s daughter and her associate for allegedly peddling drugs to college students. Narcotics worth Rs 4 lakh, including ganja, MDMA and hashish, were seized.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking in Bengaluru, Subramanyapura police have arrested the daughter of a businessman and her associate for their alleged involvement in a drug peddling racket targeting college students. The arrests followed a tip-off received by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), leading to the seizure of narcotics and other items worth nearly Rs. 4 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Meghana, a resident of Banashankari, and her friend Aditya. Police recovered 4 kg of ganja, 37 grams of MDMA, 35 grams of hashish, along with a two-wheeler used for drug distribution.

Tip-Off Leads to Joint Police Operation

According to the police, the CCB’s Women and Child Protection Wing received specific information about drug sales in Poornaprajna Layout. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a joint team led by Subramanyapura Inspector M.S. Raju and CCB Inspector J.C. Raju conducted a raid and arrested the two accused on the spot.

Investigators are now searching for three other suspects, including Tarun and Dileep, who are currently absconding.

From Addiction to Drug Peddling

Police said Meghana is a BBM student at a private college in Bengaluru and comes from a financially well-off family. Her father is a businessman, and the family resides in the Banashankari area. However, she allegedly drifted into drug abuse for fun and thrills after being introduced to narcotics by her circle of friends.

College Students Were the Main Targets

Investigations revealed that the gang primarily targeted college students across the city. Police said the duo used digital payment methods to avoid detection, making the operation appear organised and discreet.

Officials stated that efforts are underway to trace the supply chain and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the racket.

Keralite Arrested in Separate Drug Case

In a separate incident, Jalahalli police arrested a man from Kerala who had come to Bengaluru to sell drugs. The accused, identified as Dalvini, was caught near the railway overbridge close to the HMT Watch Factory.

Police seized 31 grams of MDMA worth approximately Rs. 3 lakh from him. Officials said he was arrested two days ago while attempting to sell the contraband.

Investigation Continues

Police officials said investigations are continuing in both cases to identify wider drug networks and prevent the spread of narcotics among youth in the city. More arrests are expected in the coming days.