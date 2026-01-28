Bengaluru police conducted a multi-day operation, arresting 10 persons for selling narcotics. The raids, starting Jan 19, led to the seizure of drugs like hydro ganja, MDMA, and LSD strips, collectively worth an estimated Rs 4 crore.

Bengaluru police arrested 10 persons, including seven from other states, for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances following a multi-day operation. The arrests led to the seizure of drugs and other materials worth approximately Rs 4 crore, officials said.

Initial Raid and Arrests

According to police, the operation began on January 19, after officers of the Amruthahalli Police Station received credible information from an informant in the afternoon. The tip-off indicated that four individuals were attempting to sell banned narcotic substances near the Jakkur railway track, within the station's jurisdiction.

Acting swiftly, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted a raid, apprehending four persons, including two from other States. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they were procuring hydro ganja, MDMA, charas, LSD strips, and ganja at low prices from unknown sources abroad and from other States, and selling them locally at higher prices to make huge profits. From their possession, police seized 1 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 8 kg of ganja, and six mobile phones. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Network Unravels with More Arrests

Further investigation on January 20 led to the arrest of five more persons at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road. All five, who are from other states, reportedly confessed to their role in the narcotics network during sustained interrogation.

On January 21, based on information provided by these accused, police seized an additional 2 kg of hydro ganja, one car, eight mobile phones, and Rs 36,000 in cash from the GKVK ground. The five accused were produced before the court the same day and remanded to seven days of police custody.

Operation Culminates with Final Arrest

The operation culminated on January 22 with the arrest of one more person from another state near the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road. From him, police recovered 500 LSD strips and 2 kg of ganja.

Total Seizure and Ongoing Investigation

In total, authorities seized 3 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 500 LSD strips, 10 kg of ganja, two cars, 14 mobile phones, and cash, as the investigation continues to trace the wider network.