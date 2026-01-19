Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a Sikkim man for his role in an international drug syndicate. He was supplying ganja from Thailand. The arrest is linked to a previous Rs. 13,000 crore drug seizure. The syndicate's mastermind remains at large.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a man from Sikkim in connection with a massive international drug trafficking syndicate. According to the police, Tilak was supplying ganja to the syndicate after smuggling it from Thailand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Link to Rs 13,000 Crore Seizure

In relation to this case, on October 2, 2024, the Delhi Police seized cocaine and ganja worth Rs. 13,000 crore during coordinated operations conducted across Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab.

Investigation Status and Masterminds

So far, more than 15 accused have been arrested in the case. However, the mastermind of the syndicate, Virendra Basoya, is currently abroad. A Red Corner Notice has been issued against his son Rishabh, who is also absconding and believed to be outside the country. (ANI)