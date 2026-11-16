A Bengaluru doctor has warned about possible health risks from using shared bike taxi helmets. Poor helmet hygiene may expose passengers to bacteria and fungi, potentially leading to scalp problems and skin infections.

Bike taxis have become an increasingly popular mode of transport in Bengaluru, particularly among commuters looking for affordable and convenient ways to navigate the city's busy roads. Compared to cabs and auto-rickshaws, bike taxis are often cheaper and can help passengers reach their destinations faster, especially during peak traffic hours. However, while the service offers convenience, the use of shared helmets provided by bike taxi drivers has raised concerns about passenger hygiene and health.

Although wearing a helmet is mandatory for both riders and passengers, many bike taxi drivers provide the same helmet to multiple passengers throughout the day. With different people using the same headgear, concerns arise over the accumulation of sweat and dirt, as well as the possible spread of bacteria and fungi. Bengaluru-based doctor Dr Priyanka Kuri has highlighted the potential health risks associated with wearing helmets that are not cleaned regularly and advised passengers to take precautions while using bike taxi services.

Shared Bike Taxi Helmets May Increase Risk Of Scalp And Skin Infections

According to Dr Priyanka Kuri, bike taxi passengers are often exposed to sunlight, dust and sweat during their journeys. Every passenger has different skin and scalp conditions, and some may also have existing health concerns.

When several people use the same helmet without proper cleaning, sweat, dirt and moisture can accumulate on its inner lining. Such conditions may encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi, potentially increasing the risk of scalp problems and skin infections.

The doctor also pointed out that health issues may not appear immediately after using a shared helmet. In some cases, symptoms may develop gradually, particularly when passengers repeatedly use helmets that are not properly maintained.

Shared Helmets May Lead To Scalp Problems And Skin Irritation

Repeatedly using an unclean helmet may expose passengers to hygiene-related problems. According to the doctor, possible concerns include scalp irritation, skin infections and other scalp-related issues.

Passengers who use bike taxis regularly may face greater exposure to these risks if they repeatedly wear helmets shared among multiple users without adequate cleaning.

However, the possibility of infection depends on several factors, including the condition of the helmet, personal hygiene and individual susceptibility. Maintaining proper helmet hygiene is therefore important for both riders and passengers.

Doctor Shares Precautions To Take While Using Bike Taxi Helmets

Dr Kuri advised passengers to take a few precautions when using helmets provided by bike taxi drivers. Since travelling without a helmet is not an option, passengers should consider ways to minimise direct contact with potentially unclean helmet surfaces.

One suggestion is to tie a clean cloth around the head before wearing the helmet. The cloth should be freshly washed to avoid introducing additional dirt or germs.

Passengers should also check whether the helmet is visibly dirty, damp or has an unpleasant smell before using it. If possible, they should request a clean helmet from the driver.

Frequent Bike Taxi Users Should Consider Carrying Their Own Helmets

For people who depend on bike taxis every day or use them frequently, carrying a personal helmet may be a better option, provided it is practical and suitable for the journey.

Using a personal helmet reduces the need to share headgear with other passengers and makes it easier to maintain individual hygiene. Regular cleaning and proper storage can further help keep the helmet in good condition.

The doctor stressed the importance of taking precautions rather than overlooking hygiene concerns while travelling.

Who Is Responsible For Maintaining Bike Taxi Helmet Hygiene?

Helmet use is an important road safety requirement for bike taxi services. However, ensuring that helmets are clean and hygienic is also essential for passenger safety and comfort.

Although drivers may find it difficult to clean a helmet after every ride, regular cleaning and proper maintenance are necessary when the same helmet is used by multiple passengers.

Passengers, meanwhile, should remain aware of helmet hygiene and take reasonable precautions, particularly if they use bike taxis frequently.

While bike taxis continue to offer an affordable and convenient travel option in Bengaluru, commuters should not overlook basic hygiene. Wearing a helmet is essential for protection against road injuries, but ensuring that it is clean and properly maintained is equally important.