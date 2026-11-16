A Bengaluru cafe owner's viral video reveals how his attempts to provide a highly employee-friendly workplace resulted in staff turnover and a lack of accountability. Despite offering salary advances and shorter hours, he learned that kindness must be paired with clear professional boundaries.

A candid account by a Bengaluru-based cafe owner about his experience in managing employees has ignited a social media debate on workplace relationships, staff retention and the necessity of upholding professional boundaries.

Brigesh, founder of Matekaka tea cafe in Koramangala area of Bengaluru recently shared a video detailing why his attempts at creating an employee-friendly workplace did not bear the fruit that he had hoped for. He claimed that several employees left despite receiving benefits such as salary advances, shorter working hours and even mobile phones purchased by him.

The entrepreneur, who previously worked in the IT industry for eight years, said he entered the food and beverage business determined to treat employees with respect and avoid practices he believed were common in the restaurant sector.

Bengaluru Cafe Owner Says He Tried to Create a Better Workplace

In his social media video, Brigesh explained that his experience in the IT industry influenced the way he approached employee management.

Before starting the cafe, he said he had researched the food and beverage sector and noticed that some workers were subjected to long working hours, delayed salaries and harsh treatment.

He decided not to follow those practices at his establishment.

According to Brigesh, employees at his cafe were given eight-hour shifts, even though he said working days at many restaurants and cafes could extend to 10 or 11 hours.

He also claimed that he paid salaries above the prevailing market rate and tried to maintain a friendly relationship with his staff.

Salary Advances, Mobile Phones and Financial Help

The cafe owner said he went beyond regular workplace benefits to support employees financially.

He claimed that he sometimes provided salary advances to workers who had been employed for just a month. He also said he purchased mobile phones for some employees, helped them manage outstanding EMIs and ordered products for them through his personal Amazon account.

Brigesh believed these gestures would help build trust and create a positive working environment.

But he said he has had a different experience. According to him, some employees did not show the level of responsibility and commitment he expected despite the additional support.

“Before, I didn’t like scolding employees. I would rather explain to them their mistakes,” the entrepreneur said.

He also said it was hard to maintain basic workplace expectations — such as showing up on time and being accountable for daily responsibilities — without stricter oversight.

In my experience, kindness and respect should be combined with clear professional boundaries,” Brigesh said. He clarified that being firm does not mean abusing, threatening or physically mistreating employees.

His comments have spurred conversations on whether business owners should separate personal charity from running their workplaces.

Social Media Users Share Different Opinions

The video attracted responses from business owners and social media users, several of whom shared their own experiences of managing employees.

Others agreed with Brigesh, saying that too much leniency could make it difficult to enforce rules at the work place.Some said the answer was not to be less kind but to set clear expectations, responsibilities and consequences for repeated mistakes.

One user told the cafe owner to maintain professional boundaries, while another suggested setting up a structured system that rewards good performance and consistently addresses misconduct.

Some commentors also noted that employee retention is dependent upon a number of factors, including working conditions, communication, management practices and opportunity for growth.

From IT Pro to Cafe Entrepreneur:

Brigesh entered the food business after working for almost eight years in the IT sector. He had reportedly been interested in starting his own venture and began exploring the idea of opening a tea business in Bengaluru.

He got interested after he had a tough time finding a tea joint around Koramangala which met his expectations.

At home, he began tinkering with tea recipes and passing out flyers in nearby apartment complexes. Small orders gradually helped him develop the business.

Watch Viral Video

His latest video has now brought attention to a different aspect of running a cafe: managing employees while balancing compassion, workplace discipline and business responsibilities.

The discussion also highlights a broader question for small business owners: how can they build supportive workplaces while ensuring that employees understand their responsibilities?