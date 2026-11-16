Passengers aboard the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express praise its comfort, food and facilities. Some say the train could be a better travel option for senior citizens, women and elderly passengers.

The newly introduced Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is receiving positive feedback from passengers, with several travellers sharing their excitement about the journey. From comfortable seating and onboard food to the overall travel experience, passengers have praised various aspects of the new train connecting Karnataka's capital with Goa. A video shared by the Ministry of Railways on social media platform X captures passengers sharing their experiences aboard the semi-high-speed train.

The video also features schoolchildren showcasing their talents during the journey, adding a lively touch to the inaugural run.

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Passengers Share Their Experience Aboard Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat

The Ministry of Railways shared the video on X with the caption, "Smiles say it all! Happy passengers share their excitement and experiences aboard the Vande Bharat Express."

Several passengers featured in the video described the journey as a wonderful experience.

One traveller expressed happiness about travelling on the new train, saying, "This is Vande Bharat train, the experience is really wonderful."

Another passenger said they had been eagerly waiting for the service for several months.

"It's a very beautiful experience. We are eagerly waiting for this train since few months," the passenger said.

Passengers Praise Vande Bharat Train's Comfort

Apart from the overall experience, passengers also appreciated the comfort offered by the Vande Bharat Express. One traveller particularly highlighted how the train could make journeys more comfortable for elderly passengers.

"I really really liked the train. It is very comfortable. If elderly people travel, it will be even better for them rather than sitting in another train, this Vande Bharat," the passenger said.

Another traveller described the train as a convenient option for senior citizens, women and pregnant women.

"This train is truly excellent for our senior citizens and for ladies, pregnant ladies, suitable for everyone. This train is very good," the person said.

Schoolchildren Showcase Their Talents During The Journey

The video also captures schoolchildren travelling aboard the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express in their uniforms. The students are seen enthusiastically showcasing their talents and performances during the journey.

One student announces, "Today I would really like to sing a folk song for you."

Another student introduces himself as Likith, a Class 9 student of MMTV School, and expresses his interest in performing a solo act portraying the brave warrior Sangolli Rayanna.

The children's performances added to the cheerful atmosphere onboard, with fellow passengers enjoying their participation.

Passengers Appreciate Food And Onboard Facilities

The train's food and onboard arrangements also received appreciation from passengers. One traveller, speaking about the journey with children, said that everyone was enjoying the ride from Bengaluru to Madgaon.

"The children are enjoying our truly wonderful ride from Bangalore to Madgaon. We have already enjoyed it well. They have given good food and a good environment where we can reach the Bangalore stations soon," the passenger said.

Another passenger shared how the entire family was enjoying the journey and expressed pride in travelling aboard the new Vande Bharat Express.

"I feel very proud to come in this train, and I feel very comfortable also, and we all are enjoying it with the children, even our children are also enjoying this train," the passenger said.

The reactions highlight the excitement surrounding the new service, with passengers appreciating its comfort, food and overall travel experience.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Route And Launch Details

The new Vande Bharat Express connects Yesvantpur Junction in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa, providing a direct rail connection between the two destinations. The train travels through several important stations across Karnataka, including Hassan, Sakleshpur and Mangaluru, while offering passengers scenic views of the Western Ghats and coastal regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on November 13, 2026. Regular commercial services commenced on November 15.

The introduction of the service is expected to improve rail connectivity between Bengaluru and Goa while offering passengers a more comfortable travel option. With positive reactions from travellers during its inaugural journey, the new Vande Bharat Express has already attracted considerable attention.