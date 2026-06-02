A man from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, has captured the internet's attention after revealing how he juggles a demanding full-time 9-to-5 job, works as a bike taxi driver in the evenings, cooks his own meals, edits videos and pursues a PhD,

Deepak Pandey, a man from Gujarat'sAhmedabad, has captured the internet's attention after revealing how he juggles a demanding full-time 9-to-5 job, works as a bike taxi driver in the evenings, cooks his own meals, edits videos and pursues a PhD, all while discovering a sense of fulfilment he once thought was out of reach.

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In a now-viral Instagram video, Pandey reflected on a period when he believed a conventional office job drained him of the energy needed to pursue anything beyond work. At the time, he often felt stuck and dissatisfied, convinced he had already reached his limits. But a gradual shift in perspective changed everything.

"There was a guy who, after doing his 9-to-5, used to think he had no energy left, and he was unhappy," Pandey said in the video. "Today, that same guy, after doing his 9-to-5, is driving a bike taxi from 5 to 11, cooking his own food, doing video editing, and along with all that, his PhD studies are ongoing."

According to Pandey, the transformation had less to do with time management and more to do with overcoming mental barriers. He admitted that fear of failure and concerns about societal judgment had long prevented him from exploring opportunities beyond his comfort zone.

"Out of fear of 'what will four people say?' or 'I won't be able to do it', I never recognised my potential," he said.

Instead of making dramatic life changes overnight, Pandey steadily added new challenges to his routine. He enrolled in a PhD programme, began working as a bike taxi driver and eventually ventured into content creation.

The most unexpected outcome, he said, was that increasing his responsibilities did not leave him exhausted. On the contrary, it brought him greater happiness and a stronger sense of direction.

In the caption accompanying the viral video, Pandey urged people not to wait for the perfect moment to chase their dreams. He emphasised that consistent effort, even in small amounts, can gradually turn ambitions into reality.

His inspiring journey has struck a chord with thousands of social media users, many praising his discipline, resilience and determination to push beyond self-imposed limits.