The BDA has directed officials to sell vacant sites along roads measuring 60 feet or more in its developed layouts exclusively through public e-auction, aiming to improve transparency and generate additional revenue.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to sell vacant sites located along roads measuring 60 feet or more in width across its developed layouts through public e-auction. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency in the disposal of valuable properties while generating additional revenue for the Authority. BDA Commissioner P. Manivannan has issued a circular directing officials and engineers to ensure that these vacant sites are sold exclusively through the e-auction process.

The decision comes amid allegations of irregularities in the allotment and conversion of BDA properties, including Civic Amenity (CA) sites, reportedly to meet demands for compensatory sites from people who lost their land to development projects. The latest directive is expected to curb discretionary allotments and bring greater transparency to the disposal of vacant sites.

BDA Directs Public E-Auction Of Vacant Sites Along 60-Foot Roads

According to the circular issued on November 11, all vacant sites located along roads measuring 60 feet or more in width within BDA-developed layouts must be disposed of exclusively through public e-auction.

As these properties are situated along wider roads, they are expected to attract higher bids and generate substantial revenue for the Authority. The circular directs BDA officials and engineers to follow the e-auction process while disposing of such properties.

The move is also intended to ensure that valuable BDA properties are sold through a transparent and competitive process rather than being allotted at the discretion of officials.

BDA Decision Comes Amid Allegations Of Site Allotment Irregularities

The directive assumes significance amid allegations of irregularities involving BDA properties. Concerns have been raised over the reported conversion of key assets, including Civic Amenity (CA) sites, to meet demands for compensatory sites from people who lost their land to development projects.

By making public e-auction mandatory for vacant sites along roads measuring 60 feet or more, the Authority aims to limit discretionary allotments and ensure a more transparent disposal process.

Land Losers In Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Dr Shivaram Karanth Layouts Await Compensation

Several people who lost their land for the development of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout are reportedly still awaiting compensation.

A few days ago, people affected by the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout project staged a protest against the BDA, expressing their dissatisfaction over delays in addressing their demands.

The protest has once again brought attention to the Authority's handling of compensation and the allotment of alternative sites to people who lost their land for development projects.

BDA Expects E-Auction To Boost Revenue And Transparency

A senior BDA official said the order was issued following directions from Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and BDA Chairman N.A. Haris.

The official said the objective is to prevent discretionary allotments and ensure a transparent process for disposing of valuable properties. The move is also expected to increase the Authority's revenue through competitive bidding.

"This will generate additional revenue for the Authority," the official said.

With the new directive, the BDA aims to ensure that vacant sites along wider roads in its developed layouts are sold through public e-auction. The move is expected to bring in higher returns while strengthening transparency in the disposal of valuable properties.