A Bengaluru doctor has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by hugging and kissing her under the pretext of a medical examination.

A Bengaluru doctor has been arrested by the police on charges of harassing a 21-year-old woman who was receiving treatment for skin diseases and other health issues. The victim, who used to visit the clinic with her father every month, was not accompanied by him on the day of the incident. The 56-year-old dermatologist allegedly took advantage of the situation and began harassing her. Despite her resistance, he hugged and kissed her. In her complaint, the woman mentioned that he tried to make her undress under the pretext of a medical examination.

The woman visited the doctor's clinic on Saturday. Dr. Praveen reportedly told her that based on her current report, a full medical examination was necessary. He then allegedly touched her inappropriately, trying to pass it off as a medical examination. He hugged and kissed her. The woman was shocked by the doctor's sudden actions and immediately opposed his behavior. She strongly resisted when the doctor tried to make her undress for the examination. In her complaint, the woman also mentioned that he talked about getting a hotel room. She has alleged that Dr. Praveen harassed her for 30 minutes under the pretext of a medical exam.

The woman left the clinic, cutting the medical examination short, and informed her parents. Her parents and family members arrived at the scene and held a major protest. The woman filed a complaint at the police station.

The police have taken the doctor into custody and presented him before the court. He has now been remanded to judicial custody.

What accused doctor said

Dr. Praveen has denied the allegations, stating that the medical examination was misunderstood. He claims that no such incident occurred and that the woman's accusations are far from the truth. The investigating police are now looking into the doctor's history and gathering more information.

The woman's family has intensified their protest, demanding strict punishment for the doctor. They have also warned that they will escalate their protest if the case is not pursued to its conclusion.