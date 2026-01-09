A 23-year-old dental student in Bengaluru dies by suicide, with her mother alleging harassment by college lecturers. Classmates protest outside the mortuary demanding justice, as police launch an investigation into the incident.

In a tragic incident near Bengaluru, a 23-year-old dental student allegedly took her own life following reported harassment by the administration and lecturers at her college in Chandapura, Anekal taluk. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and sparked outrage among students and parents, raising serious concerns about mental health and accountability in educational institutions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Yashaswini, the only daughter of Parimala and Bhodevaiah. She was a third-year student in the Oral Medicine and Radiology department at a reputed dental college in Bommanahalli.

According to reports, Yashaswini had taken leave on Wednesday due to an eye infection but returned to college on Thursday, during which she was allegedly humiliated by lecturers in front of her peers.

Allegations of Harassment

Yashaswini's parents have lodged serious allegations against the college authorities. Her mother, Parimala, stated that the lecturers mocked her daughter, sarcastically asking questions such as, “Which eye drops did you use? How many drops? Did you pour the whole bottle in?”

Parimala added that her daughter had been mentally stressed due to being denied the opportunity to present her seminar and not being assigned radiology cases. She has demanded strict action against the college principal and the concerned lecturers.

Student Protest for Justice

Following the incident, Yashaswini’s classmates gathered outside the mortuary to protest against the Oxford College administration.

The students expressed their anger, stating, “Yashaswini was a bright student, but the college's harassment claimed her life.” They chanted slogans demanding justice and accountability from the institution.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Anekal police station, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding her death and the allegations raised by her family.